16:18 GMT01 July 2021
    Leo Soto, 25, who lost his friend in the disaster, reacts as people hang up signs of missing residents from the partial collapse in Surfside where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 25, 2021

    Surfside Residents Mourn Building Collapse Victims By Bringing Flowers at Site - Photo, Video

    © REUTERS / Maria Alejandra Cardona
    US
    SURFSIDE (Sputnik) - Surfside residents continue to bring flowers and notes of support at the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building or leave such items on the fences of nearby buildings.

    Some of the signs left at the site read "Surfside, God is With You," "Never forget 062421 Surfside" and "God Bless each and every person affected by this collapse and surround them with your love, protection and angels."

    An aerial view showing Champlain Towers South in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida
    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    As Joe Biden Visits Surfside Disaster Scene, the Blame Game Begins But What Could Have Gone Wrong?
    Police has shut down streets in a ten-block radius from the building given that President Joe Biden is visiting the area. Despite the heightened security measures and excessive heat, however, people are still walking around or standing on the streets in a sign of collective support.

    ​The feeling of mourning in Surfside is palpable and it appears that many people even refrain from talking loudly.

    Earlier on Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said search and rescue efforts were halted overnight at the building collapse site due to concerns about the standing structure's stability and will resume once it is safe to do so. She also said Biden’s arrival will not affect the operations on the ground.

    The death toll in the incident stands at 18 and 147 residents of the building are still unaccounted for.

     

    Tags:
    Florida, building collapse, Miami, US
