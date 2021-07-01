US President Biden Delivers Remarks on Miami Condo Building's Collapse

Sputnik is live from Miami, Florida, where US President Joe Biden is addressing the nation in the wake of the collapse of the 12-story Surfside condo building last week. Biden earlier said he had discussed the disaster with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Biden arrived in Miami together with his spouse, US First Lady Jill Biden.
The condominium building in Surfside, a block of residential flats, partially collapsed in the early hours of 24 June. According to US media reports, an engineer inspection of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Miami warned the owners of major structural damage and recommended repairs almost three years ago.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the condo collapse has risen to 18 after two bodies were found in the rubble, aged four and ten.147 residents of the building are still missing.
