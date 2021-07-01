NYC District Attorney Set to Unseal Criminal Charges Against Trump Organisation, CFO Weisselberg

Charges against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation are expected to be announced at the New York State Supreme Court.
Earlier, Allen Weisselberg had surrendered to authorities in New York City over the company’s business dealings.
The Trump Organisation and Weisselberg were charged with tax evasion over fringe benefits.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and New York Attorney General’s Office have been investigating whether Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks - such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition - received from the Trump Organisation. Trump put his company into a trust overseen by his adult sons and Weisselberg, who has maintained tight control over its finances.
