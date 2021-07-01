Register
11:39 GMT01 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley appear during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, 9 July 2020

    Trump’s Defence Secretary Slams Ex-President Over Comments Dissing ‘Woke General’

    © AP Photo / Michael Reynolds
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079840523_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d2c2f54d58512a56e035160ab86be7aa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107011083281849-trumps-defence-secretary-slams-ex-president-over-comments-dissing-woke-general/

    The Republican president had a falling out with much of the Pentagon’s top brass in the aftermath of the 2020 election, with the dispute reportedly centered around officials’ resistance to pulling troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan. He fired Mark Esper several days after the election and replaced him with someone willing to accelerate withdrawals.

    Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper has stepped out in defence of his colleague, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley, following former president Donald Trump’s tirade accusing the general of being afraid of “upsetting the woke mob” and demanding his resignation.

    “Personal attacks on General Mark Milley and calls for him to resign are completely unwarranted. He and I worked together for 3+ years to advance America’s security and strengthen our armed forces. He is an officer and person of impeccable integrity and professionalism,” Esper tweeted.

    Characterizing Milley as a “decorated veteran” with a 40+ year service record, Esper stressed that the general’s “patriotism and commitment to the Constitution are without question,” and suggested that “attempts to denigrate him and politicise our military our wrong.”

    Esper’s comments follow remarks by Trump attacking Milley and calling on him to quit amid the latter’s attempts to distance himself from the former president and his alleged efforts to “ingratiate himself” with President Joe Biden and his woke military reforms.

    “Mark Milley’s greatest fear is upsetting the woke mob. When Black Lives Matters rioters were threatening to destroy Washington, DC, he practically begged me not to send the military to stop the riots,” Trump wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “Milley later issued an embarrassing and groveling apology for walking at my side to St. John’s Church, which far-left rioters almost burned to the ground the day before,” Trump added.

    “Instead of denouncing the rioters, he denounced himself – a humiliation for our Military,” Trump complained, calling Milley a “fool” for supporting allegations from last year that police had cleared the park near the church so that Trump and other officials could do a photo op. These claims have since been disputed.

    President Donald Trump walks from the White House to visit St. John's Church across Lafayette Park Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    President Donald Trump walks from the White House to visit St. John's Church across Lafayette Park Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

    Commenting on the recent reports that he and Milley ‘blew up at one another’ on how to handle the BLM protests, Trump claimed that these reports were “totally Fake News,” and dismissed Milley’s actions as “yet another desperate ploy to impress the Radical Left and keep his job.”

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
    'I Said You're F***ing in Charge!': Trump, General Milley Blew Up at Each Other Over Racial Protest Response, Book Claims
    Trump went on to attack Milley over his recent congressional testimony, accusing him of defending the “Critical Race Theory being shoved down the throats of our soldiers.” The former president urged Congress to “defund this racist indoctrination” as soon as possible and called on Milley to “be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag.”

    ‘I Said You’re in F***ing Charge’

    The recent back-and-forth between and his former officials comes ahead of the publication of a new book on the Trump presidency by a Wall Street Journal journalist –excerpts from which have been coming out in the media in recent days. According to the book, Trump and Milley had a heated exchange during a conversation on invoking the Insurrection Act – a federal law allowing the president to deploy military and National Guard troops to handle certain emergencies, in which Trump reportedly sought to put Milley in charge of the situation.

    “I said you’re in f***ing charge!” Trump reportedly shouted at Milley in a Situation Room briefing last summer. “Well, I’m not in charge!” Milley reportedly yelled back. “You can’t f***ing talk to me like that!” Trump reportedly responded. “Goddamnit. There’s a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?” the general supposedly retorted.

    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    © Sputnik
    Trump General Rejected Calls for Military to ‘Beat the F**k Out' of Protesters, Claims New Book
    Trump has dismissed the new book’s claims as “fake news” and said he and Milley never shouted at one another.

    Trump nominated Milley to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in late 2018, defending his candidacy despite objections by other senior Pentagon officials, including then-Secretary of Defence James Mattis. The two men later had a falling out over the handling of the BLM protests, and Milley’s support for a series of cosmetic reforms at the Pentagon relating to gay, minority and women’s rights which conservatives claim have made the US military the laughing stock of the rest of the world.

    Related:

    Trump Readies New Broadside Against Biden for Texas Border Trip
    Trump Blasts Biden for 'Open, Really Dangerous' Border as He Visits Migrant-Flooded Area
    Jim Acosta Booed After Asking If Trump is Going to "Apologise for January 6th"
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece
    Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse