Watch Water Pouring Into Basement of Surfside Condo Minutes Before it Collapsed

The video emerged after six more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the building on 30 June, with death toll rising to 18, including two children.

A recently emerged video recorded at 1.18 am on 24 June shows water pouring into the basement of the ill-fated 12-storey Surfside condo just minutes before it collapsed.

​The footage was posted on TikTok by Adriana Sarmiento who was on vacation with her husband – they were swimming in a nearby hotel pool when she heard a noise and went to see what it was, she told Chicago news station WLS-TV.

Sarmiento said she tried to notify residents about the leak but they apparently ignored her.

One of the engineers investigating the deadly incident earlier said that the condo's swimming pool may have collapsed first, bringing the rest of the building down with it. One resident who fled the building said she saw debris falling all around her.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology said in a press release that it will launch a technical investigation into what caused the tragedy.

The Miami-Dade County Mayor said the death toll currently stands at 18 while 147 residents are still missing.