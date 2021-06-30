Trump Organisation, CFO Allen Wisselberg to Be Charged With Tax-Related Crimes, Reports Suggest

"The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organisation and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday", the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The indictment would be the first criminal charge against the former US president’s company since prosecutors began investigating the firm three years ago.
According to the report, the Trump Organisation and Weisselberg are to be charged with tax evasion on fringe benefits. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and New York Attorney General’s Office have been investigating whether Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks - such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition - received from the Trump Organisation.
If prosecutors could show the Trump Organisation and its executives systematically avoided paying taxes, they could file more serious charges alleging a scheme, the report said.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the investigations, conducted by offices led by rival Democrats aligned to President Joe Biden, were politically motivated.
