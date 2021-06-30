Register
17:04 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carlson Presses on With Accusations of NSA Spying as Agency Denies Spying On Host

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Tucker Carlson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082738841_0:34:1280:754_1200x675_80_0_0_d2acf9b168223ccc2e182e00f1984778.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106301083276314-tucker-carlson-presses-on-with-accusations-of-nsa-spying-as-agency-denies-spying-on-host/

    Earlier, the conservative TV host accused the National Security Agency of spying on his emails, even though the agency is supposed to monitor foreign, not domestic, "threats". Carlson believes this was done in order to find an excuse to cancel his show.

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson has reiterated his accusations against the National Security Agency (NSA) and claimed that it has been illegally monitoring his communications, including accessing his emails. According to the host, the agency is doing this in order to leak sensitive information and then "take [the Tucker Carlson Tonight] show off the air".

    Carlson said that the source of this information is an anonymous whistleblower in the NSA. The TV host said that the whistleblower had shown him excerpts from his own emails that the NSA had allegedly intercepted. Carlson underscored that only he and the recipients of the emails knew about their contents, stressing that this proves the agency wiretapped his communications.

    The host recently accused the NSA of spying on him, but repeated his claims after the agency issued a statement claiming that Carlson "has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air".

    The Fox News star, however, dismissed the statement as essentially failing to deny the claims of wiretapping him.

    "Then, just minutes before air tonight the NSA's sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement. An entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community's lackeys at CNN and MSNBC. Last night on this show we made a very straightforward claim: the NSA has read my private emails without my permission. Period. Tonight’s statement does not deny that", he said.

    The host argued that the statement did not directly answer the question of whether the Biden administration had read his emails and said that the channel decided to pose the question to the NSA and its head, Paul Nakasone, directly. Not only did the agency refuse to connect Carlson and his team with the NSA director, but it also repeatedly refused to directly answer the question about his communications being spied on, Carlson said. He added that the agency also refused to elaborate on why it refused to directly answer the question.

    Summing up his experience communicating with the NSA and trying to figure out why a whistleblower could provide him with copies of his own private emails, Tucker Carlson said:

    "'We [the NSA] can do whatever we want. We can read your personal texts and emails. We can send veiled threats your way to brush you back if we don’t like your politics. We can do anything. And there’s literally nothing you can do about any of it. We’re in charge, and you’re not'. Orwellian doesn’t begin to describe the experience", the Fox News host concluded.
    Tucker Carlson
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Tucker Carlson
    NSA Says Tucker Carlson's Allegations He Is Agency Target 'Untrue'

    Carlson went on to deride the White House's response to his allegations. Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted to the question on board Air Force One by reminding journalists that the NSA only has the authority to monitor "foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil". She, however, did not directly say that the agency was not reading the host's correspondence and redirected further questions to the NSA itself, Tucker Carlson stressed.

    Related:

    Tucker Carlson Alleges Biden Administration is Spying on Him
    Tucker Carlson Says It's 'Not Out of Character' if FBI Agents Were 'Involved' in Capitol Mayhem
    'This is Scary': Tucker Carlson Says Biden Administration Spying on Him for 'Political Reasons'
    NSA Says Tucker Carlson's Allegations He Is Agency Target 'Untrue'
    'Totally Believable': Trump Weighs In on Tucker Carlson's Claim Of Being Spied on by Biden Admin
    Tags:
    NSA, US, Tucker Carlson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse