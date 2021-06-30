Register
13:59 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speak to reporters about the Congressional Budget Office projection that 14 million people would lose health coverage under the House Republican bill dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March, 13, 2017.

    Ill-Fated Infrastructure Bill: Why Do Dems & GOP Fail to Reach Common Ground Over and Over Again?

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105740/78/1057407883_0:287:4500:2818_1200x675_80_0_0_df5720ae5d654ccfc39902f9a1ab13ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106301083274788-ill-fated-infrastructure-bill-why-do-dems--gop-fail-to-reach-common-ground-over-and-over-again/

    It appears there is no end in sight to a partisan row over Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative, which remains stuck in the US Congress. Although a bipartisan compromise on traditional infrastructure was reached last Thursday, Democrats are trying to pass an additional spending plan through Congress by hook or by crook.

    The same day American Democratic and Republican lawmakers managed to reach a compromise on a long-debated infrastructure plan, Biden threatened to veto the bipartisan deal unless it is paired with his American Families Plan. The latter would increase US spending, something that the GOP strongly opposes.

    "If they don't come, I'm not signing. Real simple", Biden told journalists on 24 June. "So, but I expect — I expect that in the — the coming months this summer, before the count — the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, as well — the infrastructure bill — as well as voted on the budget record [sic] — resolution. And that's when they'll — but if only one comes to me, I'm not — and if this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it. It's in tandem".

    Biden's threat raised many eyebrows in the Republican camp and prompted a wave of ire, with GOP lawmakers themselves threatening to walk away from the bipartisan deal.

    The White House rushed to protect Biden's ultimatum by claiming that the passage of the two bills in tandem was actually the plan since the very beginning and that everyone was aware of it: 

    "That hasn't been a secret, he hasn't said it quietly or whispered it, he said it out loud to all of you as we have said many times from here", insisted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

    The GOP, however, did not buy into this. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on 25 June highlighted that "it was never suggested" that "President Biden was holding hostage the bipartisan infrastructure proposal unless a liberal reconciliation package was also passed".

    ​The Republican senator underscored he could not believe that the Biden administration expected "such an obvious bait and switch tactic" to work in the Senate and be respected by the American people.

    Following the backlash, the president appeared to backpedal on his veto threat on 26 June lamenting that his words "created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to".

    "So to be clear: our bipartisan agreement does not preclude Republicans from attempting to defeat my Families Plan; likewise, they should have no objections to my devoted efforts to pass that Families Plan and other proposals in tandem. We will let the American people—and the Congress—decide", Biden said.

    Still, that does not mean the Democrats are ready to lay down their arms. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made it clear last week that they "can't get the bipartisan bill done unless we're sure of getting the budget reconciliation bill done".

    They were joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who poured more fuel on the fire with a far more categorical statement: "There will not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that substantially improves the lives of working families and combats the existential threat of climate change", he tweeted on Sunday. "No reconciliation bill, no deal".

    ​Seeing that trouble is brewing for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats against upending the compromise reached last Thursday and urged President Joe Biden to demand the Dems follow his lead on "delinking" the two bills.

    "Republicans have been negotiating in bipartisan good faith to meet the real infrastructure needs of our nation. The president cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process", McConnell highlighted on 28 June.

    Almost immediately the Senate minority leader came under criticism from the US mainstream press which blamed him for the stalled infrastructure deal on Capitol Hill. "McConnell tries to derail Democratic infrastructure strategy", Politico claimed on Monday. However, conservative observers decried the media narrative. It was Biden who "literally tried to derail it", alleged Michael Duncan, co-host of the podcast "Ruthless", referring to Biden's ill-fated veto threat.

    ​The bipartisan initiative costs $1.2 trillion and is focused on traditional infrastructure spending, while Biden's American Families Plan has a $1.8 trillion price tag, and includes items unrelated to infrastructure such as childcare, paid leave, pre-kindergarten, community college, and healthcare.

    ​The American Families Plan constitutes part of Biden's ambitious "Build Back Better" initiative that is supposed to be funded through substantial tax increases on US businesses. Republicans argue that the tax hikes could hinder America's post-pandemic economic recovery. In addition to this, GOP deficit hawks are warning the president against "wasteful spending" that could further fan inflation. According to CNBC, the key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policy rose 3.4 percent in May, which is "the fastest increase since the early 1990s".

    Related:

    Biden's New Infrastructure Bill: Bipartisan Heaven or a Shriveled Shadow of Its Former Self?
    Can Biden Pass His Infrastructure Plan, While Upholding Promise of Bipartisanship in Congress?
    ‘No Deal’: Sanders Vows to Oppose US Infrastructure Bill if Package Does Not Include Reconciliation
    Tags:
    Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, infrastructure, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse