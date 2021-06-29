Register
20:02 GMT29 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021

    Trump’s Alabama Rally Canceled Over Concerns Event Will Become ‘Too Partisan’

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083253287_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_65754fc9412c99f70b41cdf22ab297b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106291083268749-trumps-alabama-rally-canceled-over-concerns-event-will-become-too-partisan/

    Since parting from the Oval Office, former US President Donald Trump has tiptoed around the subject of running for the White House once again, opting to mostly toy with the public on the matter. Without yet offering any confirmation on a potential bid, Trump has maintained his campaign-style rallies.

    An upcoming rally that was meant to have Trump as its keynote speaker in Mobile, Alabama, has been called off over concerns that the weekend event would become overtly partisan, it was recently revealed.

    The rally was meant to be held on July 3 at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with the belief that the festivities would serve as a patriotic event to mark the US’ Independence Day, a federal holiday celebrated throughout the extended weekend.

    Bill Tunnel, who serves as the commission chairman for the park, told local station WPMI that the Saturday speaking engagement was nixed after park commissioners realized that the celebratory event was beginning to turn into a “partisan political event.”

    “After the request was made, then there was contact with the Republican Party,” Tunnell recalled. “[Party officials] contacted us and then it became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event, rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening.”

    In late May, commissioners moved to obtain an opinion from the attorney general’s office on the event; however, as there was insufficient time for a formal declaration, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall dispatched a letter instead. The correspondence declared the park can be used for political events, so long as access is made “available for all political parties and candidates on an equal basis.”

    In light of the decision to cancel the speaking event, John Wahl, who serves as the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, told the outlet that the former commander-in-chief has relayed that he is disappointed with the cancellation.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a hat during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a hat during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021

    The Saturday event would have marked yet another campaign-style rally for the former president, who is scheduled to host his second post-presidency rally in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend. Trump’s first rally after splitting from the White House was held in Ohio in late June.

    With speculation running wild over claims that Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) was at the root of the event’s cancellation, the governor’s spokesperson, Gina Maiola, relayed to the Yellowhammer News that the state official “did not get involved” in the matter, and was “fully supportive” of Trump.

    “The battleship commissioners approached our office out of concern of a statute that says you cannot use state property for political purposes,” Maiola explained. “The governor and her team expressed that that law would not bar this event from happening and encouraged them to seek an opinion from the attorney general.”

    The last political event that was hosted at the park was for former Sen. Rick Santorum’s (R-PA) presidential campaign in 2012. Tunnel told the local station that Santorum was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” when it came to the commission’s decision to bar public partisan events at the site.

    Related:

    Trump Hits Back at CNN After Channel Says Alabama Was in the Way of Hurricane Dorian
    Alabama-Bound Ivanka Gets Brutally Grilled Over Donald Trump’s Faulty Hurricane Dorian Forecast
    NOAA Agrees With Trump Alabama Dorian Forecast After Threats of Firings – Report
    Photos: Baby Trump Balloon Stabbed 'Beyond Repair' Amid POTUS Alabama Visit
    Alabama GOPs Declare Donald Trump One of The Greatest Presidents of All Time
    Tags:
    partisans, cancellation, Alabama, Rally, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse