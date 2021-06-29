Register
19:32 GMT29 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump points at the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021.

    Trump Called COVID Task Force 'That F**king Council That Mike Has', New Book Claims

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Drake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083227062_0:137:2603:1601_1200x675_80_0_0_e2d37b328299ca986afc764e07ca249a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106291083268418-trump-called-covid-task-force-that-fking-council-that-mike-has-new-book-claims/

    The administration of the most recent Republican POTUS continues to face harsh criticism for its initial downplaying of the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak and its response during the first months of the pandemic.

    US President Donald Trump referred to his own administration's coronavirus pandemic response team in derogatory terms such as "that f**king council that Mike [Pence] has", a new book, written by two Washington Post reporters, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, claims.

    It is unclear what sources the authors of "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History" relied on in their reporting of Trump's attitude towards the response team.

    The book, released on 29 June with excerpts cited by The Guardian, details other problems that the administration purportedly faced trying to slow the spread of the deadly disease across the US due to Trump's inaction. The WaPo reporters also insist that the president's term for the task force was "a signal that he wished it would go away". They add that Trump did not want anyone to "exert leadership" on the COVID task force and that this desire was mutual.

    "Many on the task force didn’t want the responsibility either, fearful of the consequences", the book claims, noting that even US Vice President Mike Pence resisted his appointment as the head of the working group.

    The authors of the book further claim that the COVID task force was impeded by "outside consultants" to Trump, including a TV contributor on economic issues, Stephen Moore. The reporters claim that Moore "strode into the Oval Office" to convince Trump that lockdowns must be lifted immediately, despite the raging pandemic. The commentator, who helped Trump's campaign in 2016, reportedly argued that the lockdowns were ineffective, because they were hurting the economy.

    Moore also reportedly attacked prominent task force member Dr Anthony Fauci, referring to him as a "dictator [with] the Napoleon complex", who, according to the Trump supporter, wanted to be the person to "decide how to run the country".

    The 'Nightmare Scenario' authors further claim that Trump suggested sending infected Americans to Guantánamo Bay, the infamous extraterritorial prison, where Washington kept high-profile prisoners, usually terrorist suspects, outside the protection of US law. The reporters also state that the Republican POTUS wished his former national security adviser, John Bolton, would be "taken out" by COVID-19.

    A patient on a ventilator is seen as medical professionals treat patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HARE
    Lancet Study Slams 'Devastating' Trump-Era COVID-19 Response, Cites 40 Years Of US Neoliberal Policy

    There has been so far no confirmation that Trump despised his COVID task force. While he actively pushed for swiftly ending lockdowns across the country to, as he put it, help the economy, Trump often praised the efforts of the COVID-response group, especially in finding treatment for the novel coronavirus. The Trump administration often faced criticism, particularly from political opponents and most mainstream media, over allegations of inadequate response to, among other issues, the pandemic and failure to properly evaluate the threat of the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Asia.

    Related:

    Trump Reportedly Hit With $22 Mln Lawsuit for Calling COVID 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'
    Dismissal of Trump's Allegation About Origins of COVID-19 Cost Him Election, Says Lindsey Graham
    'Church' Leader, Who Promoted Bleach as COVID Cure, Claims Trump Took His 'Medicine'
    Pompeo Claims Trump Gov't Nearly Proved COVID-19 Came From Wuhan Lab
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse