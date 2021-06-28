Autopsy Shows McAfee Committed Suicide in Spanish Jail – Reports

The 75-year-old was found hanged in a cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, the same day that a Spanish court granted his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax evasion charges.
McAfee’s wife, Janice, said he did not have suicidal tendencies and blamed the United States for his death, according to the Spanish daily. The family has requested a second, independent autopsy.
The antivirus pioneer was detained at a Barcelona airport on his way to Istanbul in October 2020. The US accused him of failing to declare million-dollar earnings and also of cryptocurrency fraud. The tycoon said at the time that the charges were political-motivated.
