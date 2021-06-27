Register
20:00 GMT27 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump shakes his fists as he finishes speaking at a rally at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn

    Trump's Ohio Rally: Ex-President Returns to Politics to Galvanise GOP Base & Take Congress Back

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107749/15/1077491551_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_bfe1126f1e5fea6a1bcab278f4bf3351.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106271083253957-trumps-ohio-rally-ex-president-returns-to-politics-to-galvanise-gop-base--take-congress-back/

    Despite being banned from all major media platforms, former US President Donald Trump remains highly popular with his supporters, the US mainstream press has admitted following his first post-presidency rally in Ohio. American observers have discussed what message the Ohio rally sends to Republican voters.

    On Saturday, former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, Ohio, which brought together thousands of his supporters. A small plane flying above the crowd carried the banner: “Ohio is Trump country.”

    Trump Aims to Win Midterms

    Donald Trump can get people to vote and be very valuable in the midterms, says Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, adding that the ex-president's endorsement "counts for a lot."

    "We’re going to take back the House, and we're going to take back the Senate," Trump promised the crowd on Saturday. In 2022, all 435 seats in the lower chamber and 34 of the 100 seats in the upper chamber of the US Congress will be up for grabs.

    The former president urged Republican voters to deliver a "gigantic victory" for GOP lawmakers during the midterms and called for getting rid of RINOs, i.e. Republicans in name only. One of these RINOs mentioned by Trump was Anthony Gonzalez, a GOP representative from Ohio.

    “[Gonzalez is] not the candidate that you want representing the Republican Party," Trump said. "Every single Republican needs to vote him out of office."

    David Dumiter from Michigan, supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    David Dumiter from Michigan, supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.

    Trump is right when he lashes out at RINOs, deems Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger, and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report.

    "If Republicans don't stop kowtowing to the hard left's agenda, and ceding them the ground in the culture war, America will be finished as a free society. The situation now is extremely grave," she notes.

    According to Geller, the Democrats rigged the 2020 elections and have been moving to criminalise and silence all opposition since then under the pretext of the 6 January Capitol breach. She does not rule out that the DC incident was a trap for unaware Trump supporters.

    "If [the Democrats] are not stopped now, they will make it impossible for free people to speak out and to oppose their agenda, which they will then impose upon us, to the detriment of this nation and the world at large. The future of free societies worldwide hangs in the balance," she warns, referring to increasing censorship on social media and in the mainstream press.
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021

    Biden Administration is a 'Disaster'

    Trump did not miss his opportunity to slam the Biden-Harris administration over their migration policies during the Ohio rally and mentioned Kamala Harris' visit to El Paso, a city in Texas located near the US-Mexican border.

    Previously, the ex-president assumed that Harris decided to visit the border only because he himself had scheduled a trip to the frontier with Texan Governor Greg Abbott. The Biden administration has found itself lambasted for its migration policy by both the Right and the progressive Left.

    "Biden's administration has been a disaster. He says America is back. And that is actually correct. America is back to Jimmy Carter's America in the 1970s," says Shannon in an apparent reference to soaring inflation and rising prices.

    When it comes to foreign policy, the political commentator bemoaned Biden's weak performance at G7 earlier this month: "Biden looks like he's someone that just wandered into this G7 meeting."

    "Biden signals a dangerous weakness that the country may be paying for in the very near future," Shannon presumes.

    A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GAELEN MORSE
    A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.

    Trump's 'Twofold Message'

    While touching upon the 2022 elections during the rally, Trump remained tight-lipped about the probability of throwing his hat in the ring in 2024. However, it has remained one of the most discussed topics since his November defeat, which Trump, according to his latest interview with Just the News, has never recognized.

    The former president has toyed with the idea of joining the 2024 race during his recent interviews, The Epoch Times remarked on Sunday, adding that Trump promised to make up his mind following the midterms.

    The Saturday rally in Ohio sends a "twofold message," according to Shannon: first, Trump has not gone away quietly and that he still wants to be a participant; second, though he might not run for president in 2024, he will instead be "kind of the ringmaster for the Republican Party, holding rallies to energise the base to turn out the vote, to endorse candidates, candidates who will continue the legacy he promised but did not deliver."

    "If polarisation continues to increase, which I believe it will, and Biden flounders without any big ticket legislation (which I also believe will happen), Trump stands a chance of getting back into the game," highlights Ethan Ralph, conservative political commentator and founder of The Ralph Retort website.

    Related:

    Trump Calls on Republicans to Defeat ‘Radical Democrats’ in 2022 Election
    Trump Says He Had ‘a Good Relationship’ With Putin Despite US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
    Trump Accuses 'Woke' US Generals of Focusing on Critical Race Theory Rather Than Tackling 'Enemies'
    Tags:
    rally, Ohio, US Capitol, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, US Midterm Elections, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse