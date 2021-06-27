Video: Five Dead After Hot Air Balloon Crash in Albuquerque, Police Say

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition," the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday, later adding that the "male adult who was transported to the hospital succumbed to his wounds."
A sad day in Albuquerque. We in the #FBI who live in a special place where hot air balloons add color to the crystal blue sky offer our condolences to the family and friends of the five people who died in today's tragic crash. https://t.co/4dGMzcGgON— FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 26, 2021
According to police, the balloon hit a power line near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Video of the hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque this morning from Brandon Banes. So far four people are dead and one is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZpuCz8qI1y— Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) June 26, 2021
The victims are three men and two women, between 40 and 60 years old, Albuquerque police said.
The hot air balloon crash caused an outage in southwest Albuquerque. An investigation is underway with the participation of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
All comments
Show new comments (0)