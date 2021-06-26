Three People, Including Suspected Gunman, Shot in US' Winthrop After Truck Incident

"Police Chief Terence Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department is investigating a serious incident that took place Saturday afternoon in which three people were shot," police spokesman John Guilfoil said on Twitter.
The incident occurred at around 2.41 pm on Saturday (18:41 GMT) when the suspected gunman stole a plumbing and drain company’s truck and crashed it into a building, according to Massachusetts State Police. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot two people, a man and a woman, both of whom died. The gunman was later shot by Winthrop Police.
Police confirm wild crash and shoot out in Winthrop
Details at 6pm#wcvb pic.twitter.com/VRSFlZ2oy3
Major scene unfolding in #Winthrop on Shirley Street/ Cross Street. Neighbors who call 911 tell us they heard a crash and gun shots.
The incident remains under active investigation by Winthrop Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
