Naked Bike Riders in Philadelphia Told to Cover Their Cheeks, Media Says

Those who would participate in the upcoming annual naked bicycle ride in Philadelphia will be asked to cover a particular part of their anatomy, NPR reports.
While last year's Philly Naked Bike Ride was canceled amid the global coronavirus pandemic and the measures enacted to curb the spread of the pathogen, this year the event will be held, albeit with one nuance.
The organizers ask that the participants of the ride, which is scheduled to take place on 28 August, wear a face mask.
As the media outlet points out, organizers say that “it was common for around a third of participants to wear some type of face covering to obscure their identity.”
