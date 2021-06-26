‘Someone Come Get Your Grampa’: Biden Rapped For Saying Latinx Americans Fear Jabs Over Deportation

President Joe Biden is under fire for what came across as “racist” statements he made at a mobile vaccine unit in North Carolina on Thursday.
Biden addressed the crowd to urge people to get COVID-19 jabs, but social media users were riled when he implied that all American “Latinx” were wary of getting vaccinated because they feared they would be deported.
“It's awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated, Why? They're worried they'll be vaccinated and deported,” said Biden.
BIDEN: "It's awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated... Why? They're worried they'll be vaccinated and deported." pic.twitter.com/gt2mcuAGB2— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021
Biden’s use of the gender-neutral, non-binary alternative term for Latino, or Hispanic Americans, had many cringing on Twitter.
I'm so convinced trump really won this can not be the president smh— I am that Queen👑🏁 (@SheisBee) June 25, 2021
A small piece of me cringes every time someone calls us LatinX.— AO (@TheAtomRay) June 24, 2021
Casual racism from the President.— David (@mdleslie) June 24, 2021
Someone come get your grampa.— Pants. (@MinnDad) June 24, 2021
What a nightmare to have this man as president.— Edward McGrath (@edmcgrath) June 25, 2021
Can we just have a President where we don’t cringe from the things they say? Is that asking too much?— Melanie (@melglo1) June 24, 2021
I am human being, not an off brand cleaning product. Kindly stop using that word to refer to me.— BurstAngel Is Here To Kill Chaos (@BurstangelIn) June 25, 2021
Also why is he asking all of us are illegal immigrants?
Others took issue with his claim that Latin Americans were afraid of getting vaccinated out of fear of deportation.
WTF, does he think every Latino is undocumented? He clearly doesn’t know disrespectful that Latinx word is.— Ana (@AnaJ_NY) June 25, 2021
Excuse me? I’m not afraid of being deported and don’t call us latinx… wtf is that.— Cesar Ramos (@cesramos8) June 25, 2021
Why would Latino American citizens be concerned about being deported?— Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) June 25, 2021
Biden literally said getting Latinx vaccinated is difficult because they think they will be deported if they go in for the vaccine— UMFan123498 (@MFan1989) June 25, 2021
Seems pretty racist to me to imply all "Latinx" are illegal immigrants. If Trump made that statement yall would be furious!
