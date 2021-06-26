Register
13:53 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    Pentagon UFO Report Ignites Concerns Over Possible ‘Challenge to US National Security’

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106271/76/1062717600_0:146:1920:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_29f00aebd98f2ab0722e0993b0a57f29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106261083247199-pentagon-ufo-report-ignites-concerns-over-possible-challenge-to-us-national-security/

    An unclassified version of the Pentagon’s report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or so-called “UFOs”, was released on Friday, revealing that over 140 instances of baffling sightings by military aircraft are shrouded in mystery.

    In what has been hailed as a “historic moment”, on 25 June the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published a much-awaited report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings spotted by US Navy pilots over the decades.

    The somewhat inconclusive report, however, failed to determine the studied incidents as being of an extraterrestrial nature, with the intelligence officials stopping of denying it, either.

    ​Aliens have not been found directly responsible for the 140 reported sightings made since 2004. However, the surmise that the craft, displaying baffling technological capabilities, such moving without observable propulsion or accelerating and decelerating at unbelievable speed, might be the work of foreign adversaries has left US security experts deeply troubled.

    The Pentagon’s UFO report had been urged by lawmakers, including Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and inserted as a requirement into last year’s intelligence authorisation bill.

    Congressional leaders briefed on the intelligence had emphasized the “security threat” potentially implied by the “unexplained aerial phenomena”.

    “If there are objects flying over military installations that could pose a security threat … [it] needs to be declassified and revealed to American public… If there’s something out there, let’s seek it out, and it is probably a foreign power,” Democrat Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, was cited as saying on Fox 8 television.

    Seeking to somehow explain the sightings, the report has stated that most UAPs fall into five possible categories, such as “airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or US industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and “other””.

    The amassed intel concluded that UAP “may pose a challenge to US national security”.

    While acknowledging that no evidence was found to link the phenomena to another country, such as Russia or China, the report left the door open on the issue.

    ‘Technological Leap’

    If, indeed, some foreign power was behind the aircraft spotted by US pilots and radar, carrying out mindboggling maneuvers, it would have evidenced they had achieved a breathtaking technological leap, Marik Von Rennenkampff, who served as an analyst with the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, was cited as saying by The Guardian.

    However, he deemed that, and the suggestion that US intelligence might have been blind to such advances, as unlikely.

    “China has well-documented issues with basic jet engines, they rely on espionage to develop their most advanced weapons systems. So, I struggle with China having developed this,” Von Rennenkampff said.

    He added:

    “Russia has a defense budget that is a fraction of the United States, and much of its military infrastructure is crumbling so I struggle with that too. So if it is China or Russia, then that’s extraordinary.”

    However, the expet acknowledged that if there was such a possibility, it would be evidence of a disastrous failure of intelligence collection on the part of the United States.

    FLIR1 is one of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) that has been through the official declassification review process of the United States government and approved for public release. It is the only official footage captured by a US navy F/A-18 Super Hornet present at the 2004 Nimitz incident off the coast of San Diego
    © CC0
    FLIR1 is one of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) that has been through the official declassification review process of the United States government and approved for public release. It is the only official footage captured by a US navy F/A-18 Super Hornet present at the 2004 Nimitz incident off the coast of San Diego

    Jack Weinstein, an international security professor at Boston University and a former US air force lieutenant general, said:

    “If a foreign power had technology that could operate that fast, take turns that aerodynamically really shouldn’t be able to happen, that we would see that in operation during a conflict.”

    Furthermore, according to Weinstein, a foreign power as testing something so hi-tech would have presumably sought to do this in a protected area of their own country.

    Meanwhile, most sightings described in the report happened over US military training and testing grounds.

    Weighing in on the possibility that a foreign power had developed unmanned aircraft capable of spoofing US radar into taking credence in the incredible speeds and changes of direction, Thomas Bania, professor of astronomy at Boston University, was quoted as saying:

    “Without the range, then one simply cannot tell speed, acceleration, etc. So the interpretation of speeds and turns (ie accelerations) that our US technology cannot match is just bogus. No need for invoking a foreign power with superior – much superior – technology.”

     

     

    Related:

    New Documentary Plans to Unveil 'US Government Cover-up' on UFOs Just in Time for Pentagon Report
    Pentagon UFO Report Finds US Can't Explain 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' Incidents Since 2004
    70% of US Voters Say Gov’t Covering Up 'UFO' Info as Pentagon Report Confirms Over 140 ‘Sightings’
    Ex-Pentagon Official Calls Release of UFO Report a 'Historic Moment' but Says Stigma is Still There
    Tags:
    Marco Rubio, Mark Warner, Pentagon, Pentagon, US Pentagon, UFO sighting, UFOs, UFO, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse