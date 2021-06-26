Emergency Operation Continues After Partial Condo Collapse in Miami

Sputnik goes live from the Surfside neighbourhood in Miami, US where a search and rescue operation continues after a partial collapse of a 12-storey residential building.
The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Thursday. As of Friday, the authorities said four people have died, while 159 others are reported missing.
Following the collapse, US President Joe Biden approved Florida's emergency declaration and authorised a federal response to aid local efforts.
