Register
00:02 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta

    US Justice Department Files Suit Against Georgia Over New Voting Restrictions

    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082537210_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_505db421f0d115b5fe263962d0e959a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106251083244624-us-justice-department-files-suit-against-georgia-over-new-voting-restrictions/

    After the 2020 US election and the 2021 Georgia runoff election prompted several GOP losses, including those that gave way to Democrats controlling the US Senate, Republican lawmakers took steps to tighten voting requirements within the nation, efforts that critics have stated serve to hinder voting access to minority communities.

    The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Georgia over allegations that its recently passed election law violates protections afforded to minority voters under the Voting Rights Act, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday.

    The lawsuit specifically states that Georgia’s new voting legislation, otherwise known as SB 202, violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate on the basis of one’s race, color or minority community.

    Garland declared during a Friday conference that Georgia’s new election law was wholly enacted with the “purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.”

    “This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted and that every voter has access to accurate information,” Garland said, before calling on Congress to give the department additional tools to ensure voting rights are protected.

    Republican Governor Brian Kemp signs the law S.B. 202, a restrictive voting law that activists have said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate, in this handout photo posted to Kemp's Twitter feed on March 25, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Twitter/Brian Kemp
    Republican Governor Brian Kemp signs the law S.B. 202, a restrictive voting law that activists have said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate, in this handout photo posted to Kemp's Twitter feed on March 25, 2021.

    The 98-page legislation signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in late March offered a bevy of restrictions regarding voting practices and procedures, many of which imposed strict adjustments to the state’s usage of absentee ballots.

    In fact, the passage of SB 202 will give voters a smaller window to submit a request for absentee ballots while also enforcing stricter requirements for approved identification. It will also be illegal for election officials to automatically mail out absentee ballot applications to voters.

    And that’s not all, folks, not by a long shot. Other hurdles outlined in SB 202 include misdemeanor charges for individuals who are seen offering food or water to voters waiting in line, as well as a ban on mobile voting centers unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor. 

    While Georgia lawmakers have repeatedly stated that the new initiative is meant to ensure election integrity, the new restrictions have raised red flags as they appear to purposely hinder outreach efforts by community activists.

    Long voting lines in Georgia are not uncommon, especially in more densely populated communities that have a history of voting in favor of Democratic candidates. Various studies, including one conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, have determined that voters often opt to not vote in state or national elections over problems stemming from their polling places, such as having to wait for an extended period of time in a line.

    Hundreds of people wait in line for early voting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia
    © AP Photo / Ron Harris
    Hundreds of people wait in line for early voting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia
    Kemp, one of the more prominent supporters of the measure, responded to Garland’s announcement via social media and stated that the Justice Department’s lawsuit is “born out of lies and misinformation that the Biden administration has pushed.”

    The Republican governor further accused the administration of using the DoJ “to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and emperors federal government overreach in our democracy.”

    Incidentally, the lawsuit comes amid the eight-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in the Shelby County v. Holder case, which effectively invalidated Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act. Garland remarked during the conference that if Georgia was still under the jurisdiction of Section 5, “it is likely that SN 202 would never have taken effect.”

    And yet, Georgia isn’t the only state going forward with new, restrictive voting measures. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed into law a similar legislation in May as other state legislatures have taken up their own initiatives. 

    Related:

    US Federal Court Strikes Down Georgia’s Anti-BDS Law Used to Bar Journo Abby Martin From 2020 Event
    How US 2020 Election Audits are Moving Forward in Arizona, Georgia, & New Hampshire No Matter What
    Georgia Board of Election Votes that US 'Is Not a Racist Country', Opposes Teaching CRT in Classes
    Georgia Secretary of State Finally Admits 2020 Election Foul Play in Atlanta
    'F***ing A**hole' Rudy Giuliani Clashed With Trump's Top Campaign Lawyer Over Georgia Recount – Book
    Tags:
    Brian Kemp, Merrick Garland, Voting Rights Act, Lawsuit, Georgia, US Department of Justice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse