Register
14:26 GMT24 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 5 November 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai

    Viruses, DNAs & Bioweapon Fears: What's Behind Google's Keen Interest in Biotech Research?

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107331/79/1073317906_0:274:5258:3231_1200x675_80_0_0_df8c434b9ebe2a64d5d1e2b7d2eee7f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106241083231890-viruses-dnas--bioweapon-fears-whats-behind-googles-keen-interest-in-biotech-research/

    The hoarding of DNA samples and Intense interest in virology research recently expressed by private corporations, including Google, and even politicians has promptedconcerns as to how this sensitive information could be used and whether the parties involved are on a power trip, notes Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

    On 19 June, The National Pulse dropped a bombshell about Google's involvement in the funding of virus experiments and research by EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit. Its founder, British zoologist Peter Daszak, lately made the headlines due to his collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Wuhan, China is believed to be the epicentre of the first massive COVID-19 outbreak.

    Google Investing in Virology 

    Over the past decade Google.org, the tech giant's charitable arm, has funded EcoHealth's studies on bat flaviviruses, henipavirus spillover, herpes as well the threat of transmission of zoonotic pathogens from animals to humans. Some of those studies were also supported by USAID and the US Department of Defence.

    While there's obviously nothing criminal about funding scientific research, Google's involvement has raised two questions. The first one was asked by "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton, who wondered whether Google's censorship of COVID-related news and theories stemmed from its involvement in EcoHealth's virology research.      

    Peter Ben Embarek, right, gestures as Peter Daszak, left, approaches to bump fists with him before they leave the hotel with other members of a World Health Organization team for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Peter Ben Embarek, right, gestures as Peter Daszak, left, approaches to bump fists with him before they leave the hotel with other members of a World Health Organization team for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

    The second question is posed by Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, who wonders why Google.org overlooked the fact that Daszak's non-profit was not properly organised: the entity's IRS filings are replete with apparent errors, while EcoHealth have apparently strayed far from its original authorised tax-exempt purpose, which was protecting wildlife facing extinction.

    "EcoHealth Alliance – the 'tax-exempt organisation' through which government money was channelled – was formed to protect wild species threatened by extinction, and certainly not authorised, legitimately, to manipulate natural viruses so as to make them more dangerous for humans or other living creatures", Ortel notes, pointing to instances of "gain-of-function" research publicly discussed by Peter Daszak.

    The Wall Street analyst, who specialises in charity fraud issues, warns that improper documentation sometimes indicates potential mismanaging of funds and murky activities.

    "Certainly since 2001, when Lois Lerner moved into a key position at the IRS, politically connected insiders have known that false-front 'charities' are excellent vehicles to hide criminal activities, especially when they operate abroad," presumes Ortel.

    It appears that some elements in governments and multinational corporations are not confused at all when they discover fake charities like EcoHealth, as they "can be used to pay off corrupt politicians and/or to enrich bureaucrats and insiders," according to him.

    DNA
    © CC0
    DNA

    Google Funded Hoarding of Genetic Data

    In addition to virology studies, Google appears to be interested in other biotech research as well. In May 2007, the tech giant took a stake in California-based biotech company 23andMe, investing $3.9 million in it. Earlier in the month Sergey Brin, then-president of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. married Anne Wojcicki, a 23andMe co-founder.

    23andMe is known for providing a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service whose declared aim is to help people to understand their genetic make-up and inherited traits. However, in 2013 Scientific American, one of the US oldest scientific magazines, presumed that 23andMe was nothing short of "a front end for a massive information-gathering operation against an unwitting public."

    SA quoted Patrick Chung, a 23andMe board member, who openly stated that the biotech company's long game was not to make money selling kits, but to collect personal data: "Once you have the data, [the company] does actually become the Google of personalised health care," Chung told FastCompany in October 2013.

    The Google-backed biotech company not only provided information about ancestry and inherited traits but also analysed data regarding genetic predispositions to various diseases, something which prompted friction between 23andMe and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013.

    While the DNA testing market was undergoing its boom with millions of consumers sharing their sensitive genetic data with private companies, FastCompany revealed in 2018 that the Federal Trade Commission had launched an investigation into 23andMe handling personal info and sharing it with third parties. There were also growing concerns about the security of personal DNA data. In response to FastCompany's request, 23andMe's spokesperson declined to comment on any probe, insisting that it only shares DNA data "with researchers if the customer has consented".

    "23andme held great appeal to those studying family history," says Ortel. "But failure to secure results of the many DNA tests they performed on willing subjects, or harvesting of these results for financial gain are dangers one hopes government authorities are investigating."

    Meanwhile, in 2019, the Pentagon leadership warned military personnel against taking direct-to-consumer DNA tests over "negative professional consequences" and "unintended security consequences" and "increased risk to the joint force and mission".

    In January 2020, CNBC reported that 23andMe had seen an unexpected DNA test sales decline. CEO Anne Wojcicki cited a number of reasons behind this including recession and privacy concerns.

    ECBC OPCW Biomedical Proficiency
    © CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Army RDECOM Chemical & Biological Center / ECBC OPCW Biomedical Proficiency
    ECBC OPCW Biomedical Proficiency

    Biomedical Research & Bioweapon Concerns

    One might wonder as to why Google is demonstrating keen interest in virology and DNA gathering not being a biotech or pharma company from inception.

    "An original goal of Google was to organise Earth's information," the Wall Street analyst says. "There are, and will always be many viruses, so one imagines that Google researchers might be curious to catalogue these and ultimately track their course through the world population. If Google were on a power trip, and as new viruses hit, the company might be able to shape allocation of resources fighting viruses towards perceived allies and away from foes, theoretically speaking."

    There could also be a political dimension to using such data: in 2009 then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton specifically requested that American diplomats collect "biometric information", such as DNA, from foreign heads of state and senior United Nation officials, according to secret cables released by WikiLeaks.

    Meanwhile, a private multi-national corporation with a vast amount of sensitive bio-information and little if any supervision from government and public regulators prompt concerns about how this data could be handled and what would happen should it end up in the "wrong hands."

    Most fears are triggered about the possibility of "developing completely novel weapons on the basis of knowledge provided by biomedical research", as German biologist Jan van Aken and American biosafety activist Edward Hammond wrote in 2003.

    "Such weapons, designed for new types of conflicts and warfare scenarios, secret operations or sabotage activities, are not mere science fiction, but are increasingly becoming a reality that we have to face," the researchers warned.

    Yet another concern of international scientists is a "genetic biological weapon" which theoretically could target particular ethnic groups by homing in on molecular differences in their DNAs. In 2004 the British Medical Association (BMA) suggested in its report Biotechnology, Weapons and Humanity II that construction of genetic weapons "is now approaching reality." The bioweapon topic has been repeatedly touched upon by the media and scientific community over the past decade with various scenarios being presented.

    Recently, experiments with viruses, DNAs and so-called "gain-of-function" studies which makes pathogens more deadly or more transmissible have triggered a renewed debate and calls for greater transparency in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak.

    "In theory, use of bioweapons has been prohibited in the civilised world," Ortel says. "In practice, though, the regulatory regimes are not tough enough or swift enough to bring criminals engaged in bioweaponry to the tough justice they deserve. Life is precious and should not be curtailed by bioweapons, especially if these are funded with taxpayer money."

    Related:

    COVID Origins: Fauci's Change of Mind & Daszak's EcoHealth Projects Deserve Scrutiny, Analyst Says
    Manmade Virus Theory Gains Traction as Scientists Say Covid Genes Never Seen in Natural Coronavirus
    Live Updates: WHO Expert Warns About Vaccine-Resistant 'Constellation' of Virus Mutations in Future
    Tags:
    bioweapon, DNA, biotechnology, biotech, Google, coronavirus, COVID-19, Wuhan, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse