Search and Rescue Op Underway: Multi-Story Apartment Building Collapses Near Miami Beach - Video

A multi-story condominium building has partially collapsed in the Florida resort city Surfside, police and fire rescue said.
Eyewitnesses report that the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m. and felt like an earthquake.
Building collapsed in surfside Florida near Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/P0bizrv7uk— Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) June 24, 2021
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, partial building collapsed near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.
#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available.— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021
There is no information at the moment on potential casualties.
MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021
The building was over 10 stories tall, according to the photos from the scene.
