Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Felony Attempted Endangerment of a Child

Bell, a resident of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of a child - a fourth-degree felony - and the dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles - a first-degree misdemeanor.
"My understanding is there's been a plea agreement reached where the defendant will plead guilty to count one attempted endangering children, a felony in the fourth degree [and] plead guilty to count two: disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor the first degree,"
According to court records, a then 15-year-old victim filed a report with authorities in October 2018 regarding an incident that happened with Bell at a nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2017.
Prosecutors say that Bell, who was on tour around the time of the incident, created a risk of harm by allowing the minor to attend his concert.
Investigators also determined that Bell had established a relationship with the 15-year-old prior to the 2017 incident.
Bell's sentencing is scheduled for July 12. Bell faces up to two years behind bars, and a fine of up to $5,000.
Back in December 2015, Bell was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in Glendale, California. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 96 hours behind bars.
However, he only served a single day in jail, due to good behavior.
Bell was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2010, months after he was booked on the charge in San Diego, California.
