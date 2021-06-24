Trump to Hold 'Save America' Rally on July 3 in Florida

"Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.
The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 pm EST (midnight GMT).
The rally will conclude with a "huge" fireworks show, the release said.
Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.
The former commander-in-chief recently announced the dates of his national tour dedicated to the history of his administration that he will be conducting together with former television host Bill O'Reilly. According to Trump, his "History Tour" is going to be held in South Florida and Texas in December and was going to consist of a series of conversations focused on the work of Trump's administration.
