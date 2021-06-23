Register
23:50 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Community activist India Walton speaks through a megaphone as she campaigns to replace four-term Mayor Byron Brown, in Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 15, 2020.

    Democratic Socialist Candidate Bests Four-Term Incumbent in Buffalo Mayoral Primary

    © REUTERS / Lindsay DeDario
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083226723_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1b1de4e9dcc1b5ecab708c0f58a7ad1e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106231083226774-democratic-socialist-candidate-bests-four-term-incumbent-in-buffalo-mayoral-primary/

    The heavily Democratic city of Buffalo, New York, has not seen a Republican official clinch the mayoral post since 1965, a decades-old dip for the GOP that also saw no Republican candidate listed as an option for the city’s 2021 mayoral primary. All three candidates for the race were registered as Democrats.

    India Walton, a nurse, community activist and self-declared Democratic Socialist, recently managed to topple the reign of four-term incumbent Byron Brown, setting the stage for her to become the first socialist mayor of a major city in over 60 years. 

    Walton was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party, and ran her platform with a focus on serving the community, with public health, neighborhood stabilization and fiscal responsibility being her primary concerns.

    The 38-year-old activist has also detailed that her priorities will be adopting sanctuary city rules, implementing tenant protections and shifting law enforcement officials away from responding to mental health calls, among other initiatives

    With all in-person votes accounted for, Walton has held onto a seven-point lead over Brown, who has yet to concede the race after telling reporters that he will be waiting to “make sure every single vote it counted.” 

    The Associated Press called the race in Walton’s favor early Wednesday, once it became clear there was an insufficient amount of absentee ballots for Brown to take a lead against the progressive challenger. 

    As for Walton, she declared a victory late Tuesday. A video captured by the Buffalo News shows the moment in which a jubilant Walton called her mother, saying “Mommy, I won. Mommy, I’m the mayor of Buffalo. Well, not until January, but, yeah.”

    In a statement to the New York Times, Walton underscored that the win in Buffalo proved that “a progressive platform that puts people over profit is both viable and necessary,” and that the results show that “Buffalonians demand community-minded, people-focused government.”

    “For too long, we’ve seen our city work for politicians, for developers, for the police union, but not for ordinary working families,” she added. “In our city, everyone will have a seat at the table.”

    If Walton moves on to also claim a win in the November general election, she will effectively become the first socialist mayor of a major American city since 1960, when Frank Zeidler, who was a member of the Socialist Party of America, served as mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1948 to 1960.

    When asked whether she truly considers herself a socialist, Walton doubled down, immediately telling a reporter, “Oh, absolutely.”

    A win in November would also see Walton become the first woman to serve as mayor of the Empire State’s second-largest city.

    Walton managed to score the win largely through a grassroots effort that saw individuals spreading the word about her campaign, as well as receiving strong backing from the likes of actress Cynthia Nixon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the Working Families Party.

    Related:

    French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn Replaces Griveaux in Paris Mayoral Race After X-Rated Video Leak
    Ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of 2020 US Presidential Race Ahead of Super Tuesday
    French Prime Minister Philippe Claims Victory in Mayoral Race in Le Havre
    ‘Time to Pass the Baton’: Keisha Lance Bottoms Drops Out of Atlanta Mayoral Race
    Russian Candidate Drops Out From New York Mayoral Race Over Invalid Signatures
    Tags:
    New York, Mayoral Vote, Buffalo, Democratic Socialism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse