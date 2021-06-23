Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Washington, DC, Leaving 6 Injured - Photo, Video

The bridge fell onto three lanes of the roadway and is trapping a truck.
D.C. Fire and EMS took to Twitter to provide some details on the accident.
Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021
A video from the scene of the collapse emerged online.
UPDATE! Washington, DC: Authorities say four people were transported to the hospital after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C.— Mr. Wolf (@mole_cola) June 23, 2021
The incident happened around 12 p.m. along Interstate 295 just prior to Polk Street. pic.twitter.com/gqarVSDojk
The bridge connected Polk Street NE to the western side of Kenilworth Avenue NW near Douglas Street NE. The traffic was suspended, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said, as quoted by NBC.
Twitter users have been sharing photos from the area.
Dc fam stay away from 295 pic.twitter.com/7dM0THb57c— Unbothered Brother (@surgicaldamage) June 23, 2021
Pedestrian bridge down over 295 in NE DC pic.twitter.com/9pgSIzrfHZ— Joe Ball (@Liquidsolutions) June 23, 2021
