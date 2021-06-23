Americans View Biden's, Trump's Summits With Putin Roughly Same Way, Poll Shows

Register
    US
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Americans assess President Joe Biden's recent summit with Vladimir Putin roughly the same way as that of former President Donald Trump in 2018, with 36% deeming both events unsuccessful, a fresh poll by Morning Consult revealed on Wednesday.

    "Thirty-five percent of voters in the June 18-20 survey described the June 16 meeting between Biden and Putin as successful, compared with 37 percent who said the same following the Helsinki summit in a poll conducted in 2018. The exact same share of voters — 36 percent — said either meeting was not successful," a press release summarizing the poll said.

    Similarities between the two polls were also featured in the views of Democrats and Republicans. While most Democrats called Biden's meeting successful and said the opposite about Trump's, 55% and 57% respectively, most Republicans said the former leader's summit bore fruit and Biden's meeting was unsuccessful — 63% and 58%.

    "Further underscoring the partisan divide in America is how Democrats and Republicans view Putin in the context of U.S. leadership. In the latest poll, 84 percent of GOP voters have an unfavorable view of Biden, while only 70 percent dislike Putin. That finding dovetails with the post-Helsinki poll from three years ago, when 78 percent of Democratic voters had an unfavorable view of Putin and 86 percent had a sour view of Trump," the press release added.

    The poll also revealed that the Putin-Trump summit drew more attention than last week's Geneva meeting, as half of the voters reported hearing a lot about it, which is 15% higher than the share of those who said the same about the Biden-Putin meeting.

