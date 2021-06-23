Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Ahead of November Election

A man in Maryland, US recently pleaded guilty to making threats against Joe Biden and Kamila Harris when they were candidates for president and vice president respectively before the November election.
According to court documents, 42-year-old James Dale Reed admitted that he had placed a letter containing graphic threats against Biden, Harris, and their supporters outside the home of a Maryland resident who had erected a sign in support of the Democratic candidates in his yard.
"If you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted," the letter said. "We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns. We are the ones your children have nightmares about,” the letter read, as quoted by Politico.
According to the US Attorney's Office, a search of Reed's house found multiple handguns, ammunition, a rifle, military uniforms, and books about military history.
US Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner, who announced the guilty plea, issued a statement that said: "Making threats against candidates and fellow citizens for their political beliefs undermines our democracy and will not be tolerated."
The news comes amid debates concerning the For the People Act, a bill currently under consideration in the Senate intended to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, and outline new ethics rules for federal officeholders.
