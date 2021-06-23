Register
00:48 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman holds a placard during an anti-racism rally organized by KOZP, Kick Out Zwarte Piet, or Kick Out Black Pete, in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

    WaPo Slammed Over Video Claiming White People Should Force Themselves Into ‘Period of Deep Shame’

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083214063_0:118:3072:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_2608dffcbaec78fd2d4df8bf643e22b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106231083213964-wapo-slammed-over-video-claiming-white-people-should-force-themselves-into-period-of-deep-shame/

    In recent months, following last year's killing of Black American George Floyd, issues of race and aggressive "anti-racism" initiatives such as critical race theory have dominated the US media, sparking heated debates between supporters and opponents.

    After releasing a controversial video claiming individuals should feel "shame for being white" and calling readers to create "white accountability groups," the Washington Post has been labeled neo-racist and accused of supporting a pseudo-religious movement by social media users.

    The Washington Post and The Lily's "The New Normal" video series, hosted by Nicole Ellis, debuted last spring with the goal of discussing the coronavirus pandemic, but after the death of George Floyd, it changed to issues of race.

    The latest episode of "The New Normal," which aired on Friday, examined how white people can oppose white supremacy and "understand your whiteness and the ways that white supremacy benefits you."

    "An antiracist culture does not exist among white people," Resmaa Menakem, a trauma specialist and author, said in the video. "White people need to start getting together specifically around race."

    Menakem then said that the groups should meet and talk for up to five years, until they "end up at a community that is aligned with each other."

    "[Groups] are really helpful in terms of having a place to process, having a group of people whose responsibility it is to call me on things, or to challenge me," Rebecca Toporek, a professor in the Department of Counseling at San Francisco State University, explained.

    Birds
    © CC0
    WaPo Report Highlights 'Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry', Sparks Outrage Online
    The host also spoke with trauma therapist Ilyse Kennedy, who said she had been a part of such a group and that it was critical for members to go through a "period of deep shame for being white and for acknowledging the harm that our ancestors have caused," and those white people "can't ask people of color to hold our hand."

    Professor Toporek then stated that such efforts may be necessary to distance oneself from white supremacy.

    "Part of the structure of racism... is to keep us from recognizing that racism is part of our daily lives," she said. "So it's a longer-term process of looking at your understanding of yourself in the world, both historically but also contextually. Also the family you live in, the community you live in, and what role whiteness plays in that."

    "This is a very strange pseudoreligious movement that is likely to do more harm than good," US journalist Jesse Singal commented on the video on his Twitter.

    In addition, Singal noted that one of the magazine's speakers, Menakem, is a preacher of somatic abolitionism, who offers "help" in eradicating the spirit of white suprematism in every person, for a modest fee of $350 a day.

    Renowned activist and writer Christopher Rufo, who is a critic of the now popular critical race theory, said that whereas he is against any form of racial supremacy, "the Washington Post wants to install it everywhere."

    "The game is that they want to create an essentialized racial category ("whiteness"), load it with negative connotations, then impose it on individuals through guilt, shame, and school indoctrination," he wrote on Twitter. "This approach is reductive, manipulative, and malicious. Don't fall for it."

    ​Black human rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, among many others, called the show's episode "toxic, from start to finish," while noting that such discussions are moving society in the wrong direction.

    ​In late April, US President Joe Biden in his first joint address to Congress has named white supremacy a domestic terror threat against which the United States must be vigilant. He also claimed that white supremacists now pose a bigger threat than any other kind of terrorism in the nation.

    Biden's words were echoed by many law enforcement and other federal authorities, noting that the fight against racism and the achievement of diversity and equality for all groups of citizens is a priority goal of the administration.

    Supporters of critical race theory and anti-racism lectures argue that they are crucial in order to show the level of racism that Black Americans suffer in practically every aspect of their lives. Opponents argue that those beliefs themselves bolster black-and-white thinking and only serve to further separate people, while lacking concrete solutions for racial issues.

    Related:

    Pete Buttigieg Claims Racism Has Been 'Physically Built Into' US Highways
    Joe Biden: Trump is the ‘First’ Racist US President
    Obama Claims US History of Racism Still 'Lingers’, Warns of Pitfalls of Rampant ‘Cancel Culture’
    MLK’s Dream Is Far from Reality 57 Years On – US Is Still Deeply Racist
    Georgia Board of Election Votes that US 'Is Not a Racist Country', Opposes Teaching CRT in Classes
    Tags:
    Twitter, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, white suprematism, White Supremacy, Black, black, Washington Post, The Washington Post, systematic racism, reverse racism, anti-racism, Racism, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse