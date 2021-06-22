Videos: US Police Responding to Reports of Active Shooter at Galleria Mall in New York

Local authorities and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams have responded to Tuesday afternoon reports of an active shooter at the Galleria Mall in New York's Orange County.
"We are currently investigating a report of a person armed in the Galleria at Crystal Run," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. local time. "The mall currently locked down, as of this post the report is currently unfounded. We are in the process of systematically searching the mall."
Authorities encourage individuals to avoid the area.
At least one report claimed a man wielding a shotgun came into the mall, according to a police spokesperson who spoke with reporters.
Videos published on social media showed a portion of the police presence both in, and outside the Wallkill shopping center.
BREAKING: Active shooter reported at the Galleria Mall in Middletown, New York pic.twitter.com/aLRMpmy5AA— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2021
Officers equipped with rifles and handguns were spotted scanning the area.
Active shooter at the galleria in Middletown Ny. A friend who works there said they’re firing bullets back pic.twitter.com/Gy7NG3HT7t— Jun (@RealJuniorV) June 22, 2021
There have been no reported injuries, and authorities have yet to confirm the validity of the reports.
