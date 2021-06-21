Register
21:10 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Voting machine operator Robin Coffee-Ruff hands a sticker to a voter who cast his ballot at West Philadelphia High School on U.S. midterm election day morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 201

    Pennsylvania Lawmaker Eyes Arizona-Like Audit of 2020 Election Results to 'Restore' Public Trust

    © REUTERS / Mark Makela
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106211083202703-pennsylvania-lawmaker-eyes-arizona-like-audit-of-2020-election-results-to-restore-public-trust/

    The 2020 US election saw a bevy of allegations emerge regarding voter fraud, with former US President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters pushing unsubstantiated claims that ballots were uncounted, and that votes from deceased Americans were being registered. In the months since the Biden administration came into power, the claims have remained.

    State Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill), a top Republican lawmaker who heads a key election committee in Pennsylvania, recently hinted that he is in full support of initiating an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in order to regain the public’s trust in the US voting system.

    Argall serves as the leader of Pennsylvania’s Senate State Government Committee, which happens to have oversight of the election administration. His latest remarks were made during a Friday speaking engagement with Spotlight PA. 

    Despite the Keystone State having already conducted two audits on the election results, Argall informed the Harrisburg-based investigative outlet that he was supportive of an independent audit similar to that which is being conducted in Arizona.

    “I’m an agent of public opinion,” he said, noting a variety of his constituents have raised their concerns about the election process to him. “If we’re ever going to bring trust back into the system, I think it’s a good idea to take a second look or a third look.”

    Pennsylvania Sen. David Argall, of the 29th district and chair of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, speaks during a hearing, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    Pennsylvania Sen. David Argall, of the 29th district and chair of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, speaks during a hearing, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa.
    “It’s a very careful recount, forensic audit, so yeah, I don’t see the danger in it,” Argall added, underscoring his beliefs that “it would not be a bad idea at all to proceed with an audit similar to what they’re doing in Arizona.” 

    Over yonder in Arizona, a partisan review of the election ballots in Maricopa County - the most populous district within the Copper State - has been ongoing for several weeks, and is expected to continue until the end of June. The re-recount process is being carried out by Florida-based contractor Cyber Ninjas, which has in its possession the nearly 2.1 million ballots submitted by county voters.

    However, controversies have emerged as the so-called “audit” has come under fire, effectively being labeled as a sham. As the process has been unfolding, state lawmakers from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia have flocked to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where the process is taking place, to examine how the review is being conducted.

    Argall further indicated during the event that his constituents “deserve to get an answer” to their questions and concerns surrounding the 2020 presidential vote even if election-related facts are already readily available, adding that “you would have danger whether you do the audit or you don’t do the audit.”
    FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. For some conspiracy theorists, the 2020 election still hasn’t ended. Trump supporters are pushing to re-examine ballots from November across the country, and finding success in swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Their efforts and sometimes misleading conclusions are being gleefully amplified by the former president.
    © AP Photo / Matt York
    FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. For some conspiracy theorists, the 2020 election still hasn’t ended. Trump supporters are pushing to re-examine ballots from November across the country, and finding success in swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Their efforts and sometimes misleading conclusions are being gleefully amplified by the former president.
    “In a case like this, with so much mistrust out there, I think it’s a good idea to be able to prove to people ‘yes, you’re right’ or ‘no, you’re wrong,’” he continued. “The audit could be helpful in that regard.”

    The state lawmaker went on to emphasize that the audit, if cleared, needs to be conducted by an independent party. “[There] will be mistrust if the same people that conducted the election conduct the audit,” he said.

    It’s presently unclear when Pennsylvania may take up recount efforts similar to those tapped by Arizona. Argall reiterated during the forum that there is “visible” support for the initiative. Republicans within the state’s House of Representatives have rejected such efforts.

    The latest development came after Trump recently name-checked Argall and Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman for their inaction in launching another audit of the 2020 election results. Although Argall has subpoena power as leader of the Senate committee, such an endeavor would require funding approved by the legislature. 

    Related:

    How US 2020 Election Audits are Moving Forward in Arizona, Georgia, & New Hampshire No Matter What
    US Prosecutors Probing if Ukrainian Officials Meddled in 2020 Election - Report
    Trump Pressed Justice Department to Challenge 2020 Election Results, Dem-Led Probe Claims
    Hillary Clinton: Americans Contesting 2020 US Election Results Are 'Doing Putin's Work'
    Georgia Secretary of State Finally Admits 2020 Election Foul Play in Atlanta
    Tags:
    mistrust, Voter Fraud, Donald Trump, US Election, Arizona, audit, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse