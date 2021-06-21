White House: US to Share With Other Countries 55Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally", the White House said in a statement said.
Senior officials have pledged to distribute 80 million vaccine doses by the end of June and the US government has begun shipping first 25 million of them earlier this month, the statement said.
"For these 80 million doses, the US will share 75 percent through COVAX and 25 percent will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world", the statement said.
The White House said the US government will share approximately 41 million doses to numerous states in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
"Approximately 14 million - or 25 percent of these 55 million vaccines - will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia", the statement said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)