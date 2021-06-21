NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Says Campaign Team Volunteer Stabbed in Bronx

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams on Sunday revealed that one of his team's volunteers was stabbed in the Bronx earlier in the day.
According to Adams, the man is currently in surgery, and police are investigating the incident.
Adams did not provide details on a possible reason or the suspect. He also did not elaborate on the victim's condition, but the New York Post reported, citing police sources, that the man was "out of surgery for a punctured lung Sunday night and is in stable condition."
"A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop", Adams tweeted on Sunday.
A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021
The volunteer, 42, was reportedly stabbed four times. Sources claimed that the attack was captured on video, but the victim "is not cooperating with investigators".
"The victim was carrying campaign literature when police arrived on the scene but refused to answer questions from detectives, who asked him 'are you a campaign worker?'", The Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.
Adams' mayoral race rival, Maya Wiley, took to Twitter to express her condolences.
"My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn't have to fear walking down the street", Wiley said.
My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn't have to fear walking down the street.— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) June 20, 2021
