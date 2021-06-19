'We Will Miss Him Always': Champ, President Biden's Dog, Passes Away

Champ, a German shepherd belonging to the Biden family, has passed away at the age of 12, the US president announced via Twitter on Saturday. The dog drew its last breath "peacefully at home", the statement read.
Netizens poured out their condolences over the Biden family.
Champ joined the family in 2008 after Joe Biden was elected vice president under Barack Obama. Both Champ and his younger "brother" Major are shelter dogs, the only ones to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in US history.
They are also the first pets to run around the White House's halls for four years. The last canines to accompany their owners in the presidential residence were Portuguese Water Dogs Bo and Sunny, belonging to the Obama family.
