Saharan Dust Cloud Hits Florida - Photos

An enormous cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert has crossed the Atlantic Ocean and hit Florida, according to WFTV. A thick layer of dust is expected to decrease storm activity in the area, but it will worsen air pollution, causing major trouble for people suffering from allergies.
"Sunsets and sunrises take on more yellow and reddish hues because the low-angle sunlight passes through more of the atmosphere before it reaches your eyes. A heavy load of dust in the atmosphere can enhance this effect, leading to longer-lasting, duskier colours that cause vivid sunsets and sunrises", the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explained, commenting on the phenomena.
Saharan dust has made it all the way across the Atlantic and is now moving north out of south Florida. This dust will make the sunrises more colorful, but the brightness could be turned down a little. @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/ZeCPkxuGt2— Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) June 16, 2021
According to scientists, the dust will be creating a thick layer between 2 and 2.5 miles above the ground, affecting the colour of the sky.
That Saharan dust gives us the most incredible sunsets in Florida. pic.twitter.com/cK1UUkxveK— Ximena Pauvif-Machado (@XimenaTrade) June 17, 2021
Last year, a dust storm in the area was dubbed "Godzilla", as it carried nearly 24 tonnes of dirt and was visible to astronauts on the ISS.
