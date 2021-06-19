Register
01:39 GMT19 June 2021
    Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on June 3, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Pence's visit to New Hampshire would be the first time back since he was Vice President.

    Former US VP Mike Pence Blasts Biden Admin, Democrats, Cancel Culture, Critical Race Theory

    © AFP 2021 / SCOTT EISEN
    US
    Mike Pence was the vice president of the United States during Donald Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020. After the tumultuous end of Trump's term and overshadowed by the deadly 6 January Capitol riot that he was accused of inciting, his former VP Pence has not yet clarified his own political plans.

    Speaking at the conservative Faith & Freedom group's 'Road to Majority' conference on Friday, former US Vice President Mike Pence took verbal shots at cancel culture, critical race theory, what he described as "Democrat majorities on Capitol Hill", "censoring free speech" and other topics.

    "After 148 days of the Biden admin & Washington Dems pushing open borders, higher taxes, runaway spending, defunding the police, abortion on demand, censoring free speech, canceling our liberties—it is time to end Democrat majorities on Capitol Hill!", Pence declared in a Twitter tirade following his remarks to the Washington political action group.

    The former vice president also posted several photographs with his followers at the conference.

    ​During his talk, Pence addressed calls to defund police, asserting that it was liberal attacks on the US policing system that prompted the rise in murders in the largest American cities. He also talked about racial injustice in policing, suggesting that police must be defended and the lives of "law-abiding citizens of every race, creed, and color" should be put first.

    "Black lives are not endangered by police. Black lives are saved by police every day. We don’t need to defund the police. We need to DEFEND the police and put the lives of law-abiding citizens of every race, creed, and color FIRST", Pense said.

    ​Pence also addressed the notorious phenomenon of 'cancel culture'.

    "We will not be silent in the face of Cancel Culture", he said, adding, "we will reject every effort to marginalize Christians and Conservatives, we will expose religious persecution masquerading as a quest for equal rights, and we will demand that government agencies, our military and our public schools reject Critical Race Theory in every form!"

    The former vice president lashed out at Biden administration policy, offering that Biden's cabinet stood for the "wholehearted embrace of the radical left's all-encompassing assault on American culture and values."

    In his call to end Democratic majorities in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, Pence particularly sounded an alarm to "retire Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi from leadership once & for all".

    Pence was the US vice president from 2016 to 2020, under former US President Donald Trump. Relations between the two reportedly deteriorated after the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, which Trump was accused of inciting. While the former president continues to vehemently deny that he lost the 2020 election due to a massive "election fraud", Pence has been reluctant to fulfill his former boss's demands to not certify the election results.

    In the wake of Trump's presidency, neither he nor Pence have clarified their political ambitions, with some observers, however, presuming that both would want to run for the Oval Office in 2024.

