Register
17:29 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with members of the Texas State Senate and Texas House of Representatives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 16, 2021

    Kamala Harris 'Laughing' at Border Crisis, Says Republican Rep as He Blasts Homeland Sec Mayorkas

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083184687_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1919a58a0fa19341d0e2a105bfa22dc5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106181083184729-kamala-harris-laughing-at-border-crisis-says-republican-rep-as-he-blasts-homeland-sec-mayorkas/

    Back in March, US Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed to lead the Biden administration’s efforts in stopping waives of migrants from crossing over into the country. Nearly three months later, she's yet to visit the US southern border, maintaining that her primary task is to deal with the “root causes” of migration.

    Kamala Harris is “laughing” at the critical situation at the US border with Mexico, a visibly frustrated GOP House Representative Ralph Norman told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday during their heated exchange, according to a video shared by Mediaite.

    The set-to happened during a virtual hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, as Mayorkas brushed off the congressman’s question about why Vice President Harris hasn't visited the southern border as “unfair.”

    “Your comments are just words, and they’re very unfair,” Norman interrupted him in response. “I asked you a simple question, and I would like for you to just answer simply. Does it make sense for the leaders of the free world to go in to talk and see what’s going on at the border?”

    Mayorkas responded by saying that Harris was “quite familiar with the situation at the border” due to her former post as attorney general of California, a border state, which she departed in 2017.

    “But she’s laughing at it! She hasn’t been there” Norman hit back. “It’s an insult to say that you’re looking at the border wall … what do you have to look at? You’re not building it.”

    According to Norman, “demoralised” border patrol agents have now resorted to "changing diapers" amid the tremendous influx of aliens from Central America, while the Biden administration still refused to brand the situation a “crisis.”

    “It’s basically that you're not doing anything,” Normal raged.

    Migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua sit in line after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas
    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    Migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua sit in line after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas

    Last month, US Customs and Border Protection officials recorded over 180,000 encounters at the country’s southwest land border – a 25 percent rise on pre-pandemic numbers in May 2019.

    However, Kamala Harris, who was appointed by Biden in March 2021 to deal with the situation, has been frustrated by questions about why she hasn’t yet visited the US-Mexico border almost three months after taking up the post.

    Harris drew even more criticisms last week when she tried to snub a question on the subject during an interview with NBC News, bizarrely telling anchor Lester Holt that she hasn’t “been to Europe” either.

    “And I mean, I don’t – I don't understand the point that you're making,” the vice president said with a visible smirk.

    She also said during the interview that “we’ve been to the border,” potentially referring to officials from the Biden administration who visited the region, or when she went there before her time in office.

    After all, it took Harris over 70 days to visit Guatemala and Mexico – two countries at the epicentre of the US border crisis – in her first foreign trip as VP, which concluded last week.

    Tags:
    Republican, Kamala Harris, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse