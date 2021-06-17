Top US Airlines and Major Australian Banks Report Online Outages

The websites of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines faced an outage on early Thursday.
User reports indicate American Airlines is having problems since 12:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/Yu1ZYomonG RT if you're also having problems #AmericanAirlinesdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 17, 2021
User reports indicate United Airlines is having problems since 12:41 AM EDT. https://t.co/8kPlNv342o RT if you're also having problems #UnitedAirlinesdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 17, 2021
According to the monitoring website Downdetector, thousands of user reports indicated problems with the Southwest Airlines website, while over 400 reports indicated problems with the Delta Air Lines website.
Hey there! We experienced some issues with our website a little early, but we're back up and running. Thanks for hanging in there with us! -Sarah— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 17, 2021
According to the 9News, customers of several Australian banks including Westpac, St George, ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank reported that they were unable to log in to the mobile apps and websites.
"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," the Commonwealth Bank said, as quoted by AFP. "This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks."
Virgin Australia said that it was experiencing a system outage.
System outage: Website and Guest Contact Centre. pic.twitter.com/6pybOK5G09— Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) June 17, 2021
Earlier, Southwest Airlines cancelled almost 300 flights and delayed over 500, a day after temporarily halting operations due to a computer glitch.
All comments
Show new comments (0)