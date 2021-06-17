Register
01:50 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, speaks to Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi before a Security Council vote on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters

    Nikki Haley Warns GOP Lawmakers That China May 'Take Taiwan' Unless US Boycotts Beijing Olympics

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105634/75/1056347554_0:125:2392:1470_1200x675_80_0_0_9cdfd7bfc263391663a304055d8a1e5a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106171083171497-nikki-haley-warns-gop-lawmakers-that-china-may-take-taiwan-unless-us-boycotts-beijing-olympics-/

    Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, over allegations of human rights offenses committed by the country. Beijing refuted the allegations of genocide and other human rights violations toward Muslims in the Xinjiang region as "lies and disinformation."

    Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and an ex-US ambassador to the United Nations, took to the US Capitol building on Wednesday to meet with nearly 70 GOP lawmakers affiliated with the Republican Study Committee (RSC). 

    "The last Olympics that they had [in 2008] was their coming out. That's how they saw it. They were introducing themselves to the world," Haley said to GOP lawmakers, according to The Hill. "This next Olympics, if it goes unscathed, this is their way of showing that they are now the superpower of the world." 

    The former US ambassador to the UN went on to declare that US inaction regarding the allegations of human rights abuses in China would render Washington complicit and embolden Beijing. 

    "And if we don't boycott, if we don't do something to really call them out, mark my words: Taiwan is next," she said, in frank opposition of Beijing's 'One China' policy.

    "And if they take Taiwan, it's all over, because they will think that gives them free rein to grab any territory, not in the region, but anywhere they want to go," she insisted. 

    Haley, speaking at the GOP strategy group, has been rumored to be a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election. The 49-year-old has said, however, that she would not throw her hat in the race if former the US president, Donald Trump, attempted a rematch with Biden in 2024. 

    President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington

    A number of Trump allies have recently spoken with the RSC, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke with the committee regarding the 'Maximum Pressure Act' - GOP legislation that includes additional sanctions on Iran. 

    Haley is not the only Republican who has recently sounded an alarm over the Biden administration's unwillingness to publicly boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

    Earlier this week, Sen. Cotton issued a memo to the US president arguing that the upcoming Winter Olympics "won't occur under ordinary conditions" if they are held in China. 

    "Unlike Olympics held in friendly, free nations, the 2022 Beijing Games will pose unique challenges for the safety, security, and privacy of Americans who attend," Cotton said in a quoted statement, noting that he is continuing to advocate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to conduct a rebid of the games "to a free country." 

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal to appeal to the IOC for the relocation of the games. 

    Scott highlighted that NBC News' own reporting "has detailed the horrors faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the genocide being committed against them by the government of Communist China."

    Related:

    US House Speaker Pelosi Calls for Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Olympics in China
    China Launches Driverless Taxi Service Ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic
    China Offers COVID-19 Vaccines To Olympic Athletes In 2021 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Games
    Nikki Haley Says Reviving JCPOA is 'Death Wish' for Israel, Slams Biden's 'Disgusting' Effort
    Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him
    Tags:
    boycott, China, Beijing, 2022 Winter Olympics, IOC, International Olympic Committee (IOC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse