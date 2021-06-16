Hotshot Thief Reportedly Steals, Crashes Qatar Consul's Car in Manhattan

A grand theft offender in New York City's Manhattan borough on Wednesday stole a car registered under the name of Qatar’s general consul, according to the New York Post.
The car was reportedly parked on East 51st Street and First Avenue, with the keys inside, when the thief noticed it, at around 10 a.m. According to police, the driver was washing the car at the time.
The risky racer crashed into ten other cars and smashed into an outdoor eatery before being apprehended.
Police said that the offender is currently under arrest, but no official charges have been brought yet. The thief was delivered to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.
