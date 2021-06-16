Register
22:47 GMT16 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

    Hillary Clinton: Americans Contesting 2020 US Election Results Are 'Doing Putin's Work'

    © AP Photo / Democratic National Convention (DNC)
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083170714_0:-1:2811:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_f9b8f037272173723d3e28bd7b13ee7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106161083170744-hillary-clinton-americans-contesting-2020-us-election-results-are-doing-putins-work-/

    As Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Switzerland for their summit on Wednesday, former US Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hopped on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to declare that Biden has to clean up the former administration's "disaster" that ultimately "emboldened Putin."

    During her Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, the former Secretary of State claimed that those who question the results of the 2020 US presidential election are "domestic enemies" carrying out the work of the Russian president. 

    "And sadly, what we’ve seen over the last four years and particularly since the election is that we have people in our own country who are doing Putin’s work," said Clinton, who has falsely claimed she lost the 2016 US presidential election due to Russian interference. 

    "They are doing his work to sow distrust, to sow divisiveness, to give aid and comfort to those in our country who, for whatever reason, are being not only disruptive but very dangerous." 

    Former US President Donald Trump has maintained that the country's 2020 presidential election was rigged and subject to widespread voter fraud in favor of now-President Biden.

    Many Republicans and Democrats have tied Trump's public protest of the election certification on January 6 to the pro-Trump supporters' same-day storming of the US Capitol building. At the same time, the US Senate acquitted the former US president of related charges in his second impeachment trial earlier this year.  

    Clinton asserted that she believes it is on the Biden administration to acknowledge the "disaster" left behind by Trump, as the US "can't turn back the clock." 

    "We not only lost four years; we emboldened Putin," she claimed. "We gave him a green light. I never thought I would see some of what we saw during the four years of the Trump administration."

    Clinton predicted that Biden would press his Russian counterpart regarding the recent string of ransomware attacks that crippled critical US infrastructure. 

    "There will be consequences, and don't test us," she said, referring to her idea of the summit's tone. "And then let's make sure you understand that the United States is back." 

    Indeed, cybersecurity was a primary topic during the leaders' summit. According to Biden, Putin "knows there are consequences" regarding state-operated cyber offenses. The US president also touted to reporters that the US has "significant cyber capability." 

    The presidents and their officials were able to come to agreements, including that relating to US and Russian diplomats returning to their respective posts. Putin and Biden also signed a joint statement detailing that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." 

    American computer scientist Chuck Easttom told Sputnik that the presidents' summit could begin to tame the "wild west" that is cyberspace. 

    "This could definitely improve global safety by possibly reducing nation-state attacks on infrastructure," Easttom said, floating the idea of a cyber space treaty akin to the Geneva Convention.

    Related:

    Crystal Bison, Handshakes and Flashcards: What Was Unique About the Biden-Putin Summit?
    Putin-Biden Cybersecurity Talk May Mark End of 'Wild West' Era in Cyberspace, Expert Says
    Watch Biden Clash With CNN Reporter After Being Pressed on ‘Changing Putin’s Behaviour’
    Biden Speaks to Media After Summit With Putin
    President Putin Holds Press Conference After Summit With Biden in Geneva
    Tags:
    Cyber Security, Washington DC, Moscow, Geneva Conventions, US-Russia relations, US-Russia summit, US, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse