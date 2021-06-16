Hillary Clinton: Americans Contesting 2020 US Election Results Are 'Doing Putin's Work'

As Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Switzerland for their summit on Wednesday, former US Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hopped on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to declare that Biden has to clean up the former administration's "disaster" that ultimately "emboldened Putin."

During her Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, the former Secretary of State claimed that those who question the results of the 2020 US presidential election are "domestic enemies" carrying out the work of the Russian president.

"And sadly, what we’ve seen over the last four years and particularly since the election is that we have people in our own country who are doing Putin’s work," said Clinton, who has falsely claimed she lost the 2016 US presidential election due to Russian interference.

"They are doing his work to sow distrust, to sow divisiveness, to give aid and comfort to those in our country who, for whatever reason, are being not only disruptive but very dangerous."

Hillary Clinton says Biden must tell Putin that “ridiculing the United States, undermining us, allowing — as well as overseeing attacks — on our election structure, on our energy delivery system, on so much else, has to stop.” pic.twitter.com/XLjfKrLF83 — The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021

Former US President Donald Trump has maintained that the country's 2020 presidential election was rigged and subject to widespread voter fraud in favor of now-President Biden.

Many Republicans and Democrats have tied Trump's public protest of the election certification on January 6 to the pro-Trump supporters' same-day storming of the US Capitol building. At the same time, the US Senate acquitted the former US president of related charges in his second impeachment trial earlier this year.

Clinton asserted that she believes it is on the Biden administration to acknowledge the "disaster" left behind by Trump, as the US "can't turn back the clock."

"We not only lost four years; we emboldened Putin," she claimed. "We gave him a green light. I never thought I would see some of what we saw during the four years of the Trump administration."

Clinton predicted that Biden would press his Russian counterpart regarding the recent string of ransomware attacks that crippled critical US infrastructure.

"There will be consequences, and don't test us," she said, referring to her idea of the summit's tone. "And then let's make sure you understand that the United States is back."

Indeed, cybersecurity was a primary topic during the leaders' summit. According to Biden, Putin "knows there are consequences" regarding state-operated cyber offenses. The US president also touted to reporters that the US has "significant cyber capability."

The presidents and their officials were able to come to agreements, including that relating to US and Russian diplomats returning to their respective posts. Putin and Biden also signed a joint statement detailing that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

American computer scientist Chuck Easttom told Sputnik that the presidents' summit could begin to tame the "wild west" that is cyberspace.

"This could definitely improve global safety by possibly reducing nation-state attacks on infrastructure," Easttom said, floating the idea of a cyber space treaty akin to the Geneva Convention.