Kremlin Sees No Reason to Remove US From Russia's List of Unfriendly Nations

The Russian government approved the list of "foreign states committing unfriendly actions against Russia" in mid-May. The list only consists of the US and the Czech Republic.
"No ... There are no grounds yet," Peskov said.
The meeting of the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, took more than three hours, during which all the topics planned for discussion between the two powers’ representatives were covered while both leaders said the summit was productive.
The meeting has become a discussion platform for a wide array of questions, including the recent cyberattacks on American companies, the conflict in Ukraine as well as strategic security cooperation following the extension of the New Start treaty.
One of the positive results of the summit has become the agreement on the return of the Russian and US ambassadors to their respective embassies.
