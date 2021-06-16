Register
01:25 GMT16 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer walks at the entrance to a Mueller Co. fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

    Manhunt Ends as Alabama Police Locate Body of Suspected Gunman Who Killed Two Coworkers

    © AP Photo / Vasha Hunt
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083158153_0:179:3072:1907_1200x675_80_0_0_60766afad8ab3eeeb20588b3004bbfc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106161083158235-manhunt-ends-as-alabama-police-locate-body-of-suspected-gunman-who-killed-two-coworkers/

    Authorities say that gunfire broke out at a Mueller Co. factory in Albertville, Alabama, around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. After killing two people and injuring two others, the suspected gunman fled the fire hydrant factory, which employs more than 400 people.

    Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith announced on Tuesday that authorities searching for the alleged Mueller Co. plant shooter discovered the man's body some 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) away from the murder scene.  

    The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Andreas 'Andy' Horton, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Smith confirmed that Horton was employed by the factory for almost a decade. 

    It remains unclear what led the alleged gunman to carry out the Tuesday morning attack on his coworkers. About 100 workers were in the factory at the time. 

    Smith referred to the incident as "completely unprovoked." 

    The two murdered individuals have been identified as Michael Dobbins and David Horton. Authorities do not believe David Horton is related to the gunman, despite sharing the same last name. 

    Those hospitalized were identified as Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd. The two were first taken to a nearby hospital, but were then transported to a medical facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee.   

    According to local law enforcement officials, the alleged gunman's body was found in a vehicle near the Guntersville City Cemetery gravesite of his mother, who died from cancer-related complications back in 2011. 

    A sign for Mueller Co. is displayed at the entrance to the fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021
    © AP Photo / Vasha Hunt
    A sign for Mueller Co. is displayed at the entrance to the fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

    "Andy was a good guy. Very quiet, easygoing. You would never expect this from him," Sanchez Watkins, a distant relative of the gunman, told the Associated Press

    The Mueller Co. plant is expected to remain closed for the next few days. 

    The Tuesday morning incident of gun violence in Alabama came just hours before a separate shooting in Chicago, Illinois, claimed the lives of four people, and injured four others. 

    Police are still searching for information and possible witnesses to the Chicago shooting, as a suspect has yet to be detained. 

    Related:

    Shooting in Georgia's Savannah Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured, Including Toddler - Report
    Police Arrest One Suspect in Texas Mass Shooting That Left 13 People Injured
    One Dead, 9 Injured in Chicago Shooting, Reports Say
    Four Dead, Four Injured After Shooting in Chicago, Suspect Not In Custody, Reports Suggest
    One of 14 People Injured in Austin Shooting Dies, Police Say
    Tags:
    shooting, Shooting Death, gunman, Alabama, US gun laws, gun violence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse