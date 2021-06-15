Epstein Accuser Seeks $500 Million From Estate After Developing Bone Disease

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program (EVCP) was launched in June 2020 as part of a growing effort to provide a “fair and expeditious compensation” to individuals who have come forward with sexual abuse claims against deceased American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The initiative has paid out over $60 million to eligible claimants.

Caroline Kaufman, one of many women who have alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein, recently filed a lawsuit seeking $500 million from the disgraced financier’s estate after having developed a bone disease following their violent encounter.

Now 27, Kaufman previously detailed to British tabloid The Sun that she had been sexually assaulted by Epstein as a teenager after she had been repeatedly contacted by an associate of his during a horse show for a potential model casting.

Kaufman and Epstein eventually met months later after she was invited for the fake casting at his multimillion-dollar townhouse in New York’s Upper East Side. Once at the home, Kaufman was subsequently taken into a room where Epstein allegedly pinned her against a wall and raped her.

It was during the abusive episode that Epstein reportedly “nicked” Kaufman’s jaw, a strike that set off a series of health and mental issues for the young teenager. Kaufman told The Sun for a Monday exclusive that she has been diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a painful bone inflammation that she believes stems from Epstein having struck her in the face.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews This photo shows the Manhattan residence of Jeffrey Epstein, Monday July 8, 2019, in New York

"The jaw issue is caused by an injury in the past, and when I had an encounter with Epstein, he pinned me down and went to grab my arm,” Kaufman detailed. "He forced my arm and as he did that he nicked my jaw, it's the only thing I can think of [which has caused this].”

In the years that followed, her condition has only worsened.

“It's extremely painful, I've been to the emergency room for it, my face is swollen and I'm on medication," she revealed, adding that her condition has gotten so severe at times that she has “lost days of work” and encountered “difficulty eating.”

"I didn't tell anyone at the time because I didn't want to explain what happened [with Epstein]," she explained to the outlet.

Although Kaufman initially began legal proceedings in 2020 against the estate, she opted to hold off the lawsuit in order to work with the EVCP after it began accepting claims the year prior. However, the victims’ fund did not provide sufficient compensation, a move that prompted the renewed legal effort.

© REUTERS / Handout . U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019.

“The offer was too low,” Kaufman recalled, stressing that the undisclosed figure was “not enough to cover surgery [meant to rectify her condition].”

The funds, if secured, would be used to cover expenses related to her surgery, as well as her plans to start a charity to help other victims of sexual assault. Kaufman is reportedly scheduled to go under for surgery sometime this month.

Epstein’s estate has been estimated to be worth upwards of $600 million, however, by the end of 2020, it has drastically fallen by hundreds of millions. Spencer Kuvin, who is legally representing Kaufman and other Epstein accusers, told the publication that he believes funds are being “hidden” by the estate.

The EVCP has vowed that it will have enough funds to pay out any and all claims that are approved by the body, the Daily Mail reported.