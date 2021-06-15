Register
22:49 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference with members of the Texas state legislature at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    Wildfire Ashes Dumped on Pelosi's Porch as Youth Climate Activists Descend on US Lawmakers' CA Homes

    © REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083157373_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_1818a496111b578305a6a771560f41dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106151083157462-wildfire-ashes-dumped-on-pelosis-porch-as-youth-climate-activists-descend-on-us-lawmakers-ca-homes/

    Last month, the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led political movement against climate change, kicked off a series of 'Generation on Fire' marches in California and the Gulf Coast. Since then, members of the group have marched hundreds of miles and held a demonstration in Paradise, California, the site of a 2018 fire that displaced nearly 50,000 people.

    The San Francisco, California, homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) became the sites of protest as over 100 young activists of the Sunrise Movement ended a 266-mile march on Monday. 

    The climate change activists could be overheard chanting, among many things, "Whose future? Our future!" as they marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to get to Pelosi's Normandie Terrace home and Feinstein's mansion.

    The group first arrived at Feinstein's residence in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, demanding the 87-year-old senator back climate change legislation. 

    Though Feinstein did not make an appearance, climate change activists toting Sunrise Movement-branded placards could be overheard shouting "be brave, Feinstein!" and "invest in us!" 

    At the House Speaker's Normandie Terrace home, protesters littered Pelosi's porch with ashes from the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County. The November 2018 incident - triggered by a faulty electric transmission line - was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history. 

    "Invest in us," read a vibrant mural left in front of Pelosi's home.  

    The piece was pressure washed off the street soon after. 

    Activists with the Sunrise Movement are planning to re-assemble in Washington, DC, later this month for a protest in front of the White House. 

    During the late June demonstration, the group will call for a fully-funded civilian climate corps, according to Sunrise Movement organizer Sally Morton. 

    "The fight doesn't end here," Morton told the San Francisco Chronicle. 

    Joy Lee, Pelosi's press secretary, has said that the House Speaker believes the "courage and resilience of the young climate activists marching for climate justice is an inspiration." 

    "The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time and requires bold and immediate action, which is why House Democrats have presented the most ambitious, impactful and forward-looking climate response in Congressional history," Lee told Fox News. 

    Feinstein's office also commented on the matter, telling The Hill, "[t]hese young leaders are right — climate change is one of the greatest crises we’re facing." 

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Grants Win to Oil Companies Fighting Climate Change Lawsuit
    US Judge Blocks Biden Admin's Suspension of New Oil, Gas Leases on Federal Land, Waters
    Feinstein Vows to Not Seek Chairmanship in US Senate Following SCOTUS Hearing Blowback
    Republicans Send Letter to Pelosi Requesting Democrats Hold China Accountable for COVID-19
    GOP Lawmaker Likens House Mask Mandates to Holocaust, Calls Speaker Pelosi 'Mentally Ill'
    Tags:
    protest, demonstration, environmental activists, US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, climate change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse