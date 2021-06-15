Wildfire Ashes Dumped on Pelosi's Porch as Youth Climate Activists Descend on US Lawmakers' CA Homes

Last month, the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led political movement against climate change, kicked off a series of 'Generation on Fire' marches in California and the Gulf Coast. Since then, members of the group have marched hundreds of miles and held a demonstration in Paradise, California, the site of a 2018 fire that displaced nearly 50,000 people.

The San Francisco, California, homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) became the sites of protest as over 100 young activists of the Sunrise Movement ended a 266-mile march on Monday.

The climate change activists could be overheard chanting, among many things, "Whose future? Our future!" as they marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to get to Pelosi's Normandie Terrace home and Feinstein's mansion.

BREAKING: 100+ young people in Sunrise Movement California march across the Golden Gate Bridge on mile 260 for final action demanding @SpeakerPelosi @SenFeinstein and @POTUS pass a bold and transformative #CivilianClimateCorps for good jobs to fight the climate crisis pic.twitter.com/mg54h2J4P1 — Generation on Fire 🔥 (@smvmtgenonfire) June 14, 2021

The group first arrived at Feinstein's residence in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, demanding the 87-year-old senator back climate change legislation.

Though Feinstein did not make an appearance, climate change activists toting Sunrise Movement-branded placards could be overheard shouting "be brave, Feinstein!" and "invest in us!"

Sunrise California has arrived at the first stop of their final march: the home of @SenFeinstein



We demand a #CivilianClimateCorps. We demand transformative federal policy for good jobs to fight the climate crisis.



Be brave. No excuses. No compromises. This is our future. pic.twitter.com/AEXdxzbBOK — Generation on Fire 🔥 (@smvmtgenonfire) June 14, 2021

At the House Speaker's Normandie Terrace home, protesters littered Pelosi's porch with ashes from the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County. The November 2018 incident - triggered by a faulty electric transmission line - was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history.

"Invest in us," read a vibrant mural left in front of Pelosi's home.

A bold and brave finish to our 266-mile march for a fully funded #CivilianClimateCorps as a non-negotiable piece of the federal infrastructure package



We demand climate justice @SpeakerPelosi @SenFeinstein @POTUS



And we are just getting started: https://t.co/R6ImIFTHGI pic.twitter.com/tRe3e3LNKh — Generation on Fire 🔥 (@smvmtgenonfire) June 15, 2021

The piece was pressure washed off the street soon after.

Activists with the Sunrise Movement are planning to re-assemble in Washington, DC, later this month for a protest in front of the White House.

During the late June demonstration, the group will call for a fully-funded civilian climate corps, according to Sunrise Movement organizer Sally Morton.

"The fight doesn't end here," Morton told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Joy Lee, Pelosi's press secretary, has said that the House Speaker believes the "courage and resilience of the young climate activists marching for climate justice is an inspiration."

"The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time and requires bold and immediate action, which is why House Democrats have presented the most ambitious, impactful and forward-looking climate response in Congressional history," Lee told Fox News.

Feinstein's office also commented on the matter, telling The Hill, "[t]hese young leaders are right — climate change is one of the greatest crises we’re facing."