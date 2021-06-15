US Mulls Labelling Foreign Groups Linked to Domestic Terrorism as 'Terrorists'

"The Department of State will continue to assess whether additional foreign entities linked to domestic terrorism can be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists under relevant statutory criteria," the White House said in a press release.
The new National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism is set to consider "the most urgent terrorism threat the United States faces today."
After the Biden administration began to review its domestic counterterrorism policy, the unclassified version of intelligence assessment was released in March. It showed that the two most lethal elements of US domestic terrorism have been racially and ethnically motivated extremists.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)