NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Released From Prison

"I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison. She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful," Winner's attorney, Alison Grinter Allen, said in a Monday statement.
"Reality and her family have asked for privacy during the transition process as they work to heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost. Her release is not a product of the pardon or compassionate release process, but rather the time earned from exemplary behavior while incarcerated," the statement continues. "Reality is still barred from any public statements or appearances, and any inquires can be handled through my office."
