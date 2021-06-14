Dozens Reportedly Hurt as Car Rams Into Crowd of Spectators at Racetrack in Texas - Video

According to the KVIA-TV station, citing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. Sunday (00:30 GMT Monday) at a Fabens racetrack. A total of 29 people received injuries.
"The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash", the Sheriff's Office said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
🚨 Breaking Alert 🚨— The Broadcaster🎥 (@BroTxt5) June 14, 2021
📍 At least 29 injured after a car crashed into a crowd of spectators at Fabens racetrack in #Fabens, Texas. pic.twitter.com/BmKyVs0ZCH
Eight of those injured were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)