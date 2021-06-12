Register
00:12 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Delta Airlines passenger jets are docked at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 12, 2021.

    Video: US Delta Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Passenger Goes Crazy, Attacks Crew

    © REUTERS / SETH HERALD
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083136261_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_705519e2518b3f6a0077d6339d7c4773.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106121083136078-video-us-delta-flight-forced-to-make-emergency-landing-after-passenger-goes-crazy-attacks-crew/

    The incident occurred at a time when the number of Americans engaging in air travel has reached the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. And "unruly passenger" incidents have risen substantially, typically provoked by conflicts over mask-wearing rules.

    A male passenger on a Delta Air Lines trip from Los Angeles to Atlanta attacked two flight attendants and threatened to bring down the plane, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma, Agency France Presse reported.

    According to reports from the airline and the media, the incident took place during Delta Flight 1730 late Friday.

    According to the report, the pilot requested assistance from "all able-bodied men" over the public address system while an individual struggled with flight attendants and repeatedly stated that he was "going to take the plane down."

    One of the passengers shared a video of the altercation online.

    ​Several people, including an off-duty pilot, reportedly came forward and were able to overcome the man after a couple of moments of violent battle captured on film, the police told the news agency.

    The jet, which was en-route from the West Coast to Atlanta in the southeast, was diverted to Oklahoma City instead.

    Police in the area reportedly apprehended the suspect, who was described as an off-duty Delta employee in his late twenties. His exact motive was unknown. The individual was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest symptoms and displaying signs of what police described as mental issues.

    No other injuries or damage were reported. Before permitting the flight to continue, police searched the jet, and reportedly found nothing suspicious.

    According to media reports, the incident aboard Delta Flight 1730 is at least the third such "unruly passenger" incident for the US airline, as another passenger was removed from a plane flying from Los Angeles to JFK airport in New York on Thursday.

    Moreover, data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows that "unruly passenger" events on commercial flights have increased this year, owing to high-stress levels and the politicization of mask-wearing.

    According to the agency's website, it has taken 394 formal enforcement proceedings involving "unruly passenger" incidents as of May 25, a considerably greater rate than the 183 it took in all of 2020.

    Related:

    Vaccinated Airline Staff Contracts COVID-19 Days After NZ Gov't Praises Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble
    World's Airlines Face $47.7Bln in Post-Tax Losses in 2021 Amid Recovery Setbacks, IATA Says
    United Airlines Unveils 'Your Shot to Fly' Sweepstakes to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations in US
    Organised Crime Gangs Have Reportedly ‘Infiltrated’ Australian Airline Qantas, Say Law Enforcement
    Tags:
    forced landing, flight, Delta Airlines, Delta, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse