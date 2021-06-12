Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting in Austin, Texas

Police responded to an incident at around 1:25 a.m. local time (07:25 GMT) at 400 E 6th Street, where gunfire was reported. So far, there has been no official information about the identity of the suspect. The location of the shooting was reported to be a downtown restaurant but authorities have not yet confirmed that.
APD Officers working shooting downtown. Multiple victims with injuries. Media staging location will be E 9th street and IH 35 SVRD South bound (Valero gas station). Please stay away from 6th street. Will update with briefing time.— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 12, 2021
An investigation into the attack is underway.
2/2 UPDATE 3 Active Attack: 4 patients transported by #ATCEMSMedics, 6 patients transported by APD, 2 patients transported by private vehicle. AVOID 6TH ST AREA DUE TO ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. Media brief to be held at the Valero at 9th/ I-35, time to be determined. More to follow.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021
Several streets in downtown Austin are currently closed following a mass shooting event.
What We Know?
Police report multiple victims inside and outside the restaurant.
