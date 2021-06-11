Register
19:15 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on the Mueller Report. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

    Democrats Plan to Subpoena Trump's Ex-AGs to Testify on Peeking Into Congress Members’ Phones

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081330545_0:68:2882:1689_1200x675_80_0_0_8408c897a0370b13b25f03ad8e035d8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106111083129228-democrats-plan-to-subpoena-trumps-ex-ags-to-testify-on-peeking-into-congress-members-phones/

    Democrats have called out what they consider to be "abuse of power" by the Trump-era's Department of Justice over attempts to identify the sources of leaks of confidential information regarding the activities of members of Trump’s 2016 election campaign team.

    Top Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee chief Dick Durbin, have called on former Trump administration attorney generals, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, to testify before Congress under oath on the Department of Justice's attempts to look into the phone records of members of the House Intelligence Committee. The Democrats warned that if the two fail to show up, they will be subpoenaed to testify. 

    Schumer and Durbin further stated that the DoJ will have to provide all available information on what they called "abuse of power" by the previous AGs to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is looking into the matter. The Democrats also suggested that more officials involved in the purported illegal monitoring of the Congress members' communications might be subpoenaed, and suggested that the GOP should join the probe.

    "We expect that our Republican colleagues will join us in getting to the bottom of this serious matter", Schumer and Durbin said.

    DoJ Reportedly Tried to Peek Into Democrat Lawmakers' Apple Devices

    The Senate Democrats' effort to have Sessions and Barr testify before Congress comes in the wake of Apple notifying lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as their aides and relatives, that the DoJ sought to obtain records of their communications via grand-jury subpoenas back in February 2018, according to a New York Times report. The issue was reportedly brought up by an Intelligence Committee official with the Department of Justice, but the latter only responded that the matter had been closed.

    According to the newspaper, the DoJ managed to obtain the records of people serving on the committee between 2017 and 2018, including current House Intelligence Committee chief Adam Schiff.

    The subpoenas that Apple reportedly notified its customers about could be related to efforts of the Trump administration to identify the source of leaks of confidential information, which troubled the previous Cabinet. Sessions reportedly launched investigations into the source of the leaks about contacts between members of Trump’s election campaign and Russian figures.

    Then-president Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, 6 January 2021, in Washington, DC.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Political Persecution? How US Dems Are Cracking Down on Trump & His Conservative Supporters

    Barr reportedly inherited six of them upon taking office in February 2019. Trump's last AG, however, denies having knowledge about probes involving peeking into congress members' communications and assumed that such investigations could have taken place prior to him becoming the head of the DoJ.

    Related:

    White House: US to Explain Spying on EU Leaders Via Security Channels With Allies
    'Wiretapping Allies is Unacceptable': Macron, Merkel Seek Clarity From US, Denmark Over Spying Row
    Berlin Likely to Hush Up Investigation Into Denmark's Role in US Spying Scandal, AfD Member Says
    NSA-Linked Spying Scandal Softens US Stance on Russia Ahead of G7 Summit, German Lawmaker Says
    Norway Summons US Diplomat in Oslo Over Spying Scandal
    Tags:
    subpoena, Jeff Sessions, William Barr, US Congess, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse